Supreme Court Reinstates Governor Yusuf, Overturns Appeal Court’s Verdict

In a decisive turn of events, the Supreme Court has reinstated Abba Yusuf as the Governor of Kano State, overturning the previous rulings of the Court of Appeal and the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal, which had removed him from office. In delivering the lead judgment, Justice John Okoro declared that the Court of Appeal erred in its decision to affirm the tribunal’s ruling, which concluded that Yusuf did not secure the majority of lawful votes in the March 18, 2023, governorship election.
The Supreme Court’s judgment revolved around two critical issues: the validity of the lower court’s decision to deduct 165,616 votes from Yusuf’s tally as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the question of Yusuf’s party membership. Justice Okoro ruled that the tribunal’s decision to deduct these votes, based on the fact that the ballot papers were not signed and stamped by INEC officials, was incorrect. He stated that Section 71 of the Electoral Act, which the tribunal had relied upon, was not applicable in this case.
Consequently, the panel of five justices at the Supreme Court restored the 165,616 votes to Yusuf, reaffirming his victory in the governorship election. Regarding the issue of party membership, the Supreme Court criticized the Court of Appeal for its conclusion that Yusuf was not a member of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) at the poll. The apex court clarified that matters of nomination and sponsorship are pre-election issues and fall outside the court’s jurisdiction.
Justice Okoro noted that the tribunal had not found Yusuf unqualified to contest the poll but had merely observed that his name was not in the NNPP’s membership register submitted to INEC. The Supreme Court, therefore, set aside the judgments of the two lower courts, deeming them perverse, and reinstated Yusuf’s electoral victory.
This ruling comes approximately two months after the Court of Appeal, led by Moore Adumein, had unanimously sacked Governor Yusuf and declared Nasiru Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner. The Court of Appeal had also disqualified Yusuf as a candidate, citing his alleged non-membership in the NNPP at the time of the election and deducting votes because they were invalid due to unmarked ballot papers.
The court had justified its decision to allow the APC to tender papers during the trial, stating it acted in the public interest. It also ruled that the 1999 Constitution did not support the contention that the APC should have included its candidate Ganuwa as a party in the tribunal proceedings, as a candidate can be represented by his political party during legal procedures. The court emphasized that the 1999 Constitution mandates political parties to maintain a membership register and provide it to INEC and the tribunal upon request.
Editorial
The recent Supreme Court ruling reinstating Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State is a significant moment in Nigeria’s judicial and political history. This decision reverses the earlier judgments of the lower courts and reinforces the importance of adhering to legal principles and electoral laws in determining election outcomes. In this case, the apex court’s intervention underscores the judiciary’s critical role in upholding the electoral process’s sanctity.
The Supreme Court’s focus on the legality of vote deduction and the issue of party membership highlights the complexities involved in electoral disputes. By restoring the votes deducted by the lower court and clarifying the jurisdictional limits regarding pre-election matters, the Supreme Court has sent a clear message about the importance of legal accuracy and procedural fairness in electoral litigation.
This ruling also reflects the dynamic nature of Nigeria’s political landscape, where electoral outcomes are often contested and require judicial interpretation. The decision to reinstate Governor Yusuf is a testament to the resilience of Nigeria’s democratic institutions and their ability to correct errors made by lower courts. It reinforces the principle that every vote counts and that electoral outcomes must be determined based on the lawful votes cast by the electorate.
The Supreme Court’s judgment serves as a reminder of the need for political parties and electoral bodies to adhere strictly to the provisions of the law. The emphasis on maintaining accurate membership registers and following due process in electoral matters is crucial for the integrity of the electoral system.
The reinstatement of Governor Yusuf is not just a victory for him and his supporters but a victory for the rule of law and democratic governance in Nigeria. It demonstrates the judiciary’s commitment to ensuring justice prevails in the electoral process. This ruling should serve as a precedent for future electoral disputes, emphasizing the need for legal compliance and the proper adjudication of electoral grievances.
Did You Know?
- Kano State, established in 1967, is one of Nigeria’s most populous states and a major commercial centre in the northern region.
- The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), to which Governor Yusuf belongs, was founded in 2002 and has become increasingly prominent in Nigerian politics.
- The Nigerian Supreme Court, established in 1963, has the final appellate jurisdiction in all civil and criminal matters in the country.
- The 1999 Constitution of Nigeria, which governs the country’s legal framework, was a significant milestone in Nigeria’s transition to democratic rule.
- Kano State has a rich cultural heritage, is known for its historic sites, traditional arts, and crafts, and is an important centre for Islamic scholarship in Nigeria.