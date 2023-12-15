Supreme Court Reinstates Terrorism Charges Against IPOB Leader Kanu

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court has overturned a lower court’s decision, reinstating terrorism charges against Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). The apex court declared that the Court of Appeal was incorrect in its judgment that the trial court could not prosecute Kanu due to violating his rights.
Justice Garba Mohammed, who prepared the judgment, criticized the invasion of Kanu’s residence, labelling it irresponsible. However, he emphasized that such violations do not preclude legal proceedings. “If the police should destroy a suspect’s house to obtain exhibits, should that diversify the court against entertaining the offence? His remedy should be the way of civil proceedings. Proceedings can’t be stopped on account of the violation of the rights of the suspects; that is not our law for now,” Mohammed stated.
The court maintained that no existing legislation in Nigeria strips the trial court of jurisdiction over Kanu’s case despite the government’s illegal actions. “The law must take its course. The Court of Appeal was wrong that the trial court couldn’t try him. The appeal is allowed, and the cross-appeal is dismissed,” the judgment read.
Kanu was initially arrested in 2015 and later granted bail in April 2017. He fled Nigeria following a military invasion of his home in September 2017. He was re-arrested in Kenya and brought back to Nigeria in June 2021. The Federal High Court in Abuja arraigned him on various charges, including treasonable felony and defamation of former President Muhammadu Buhari. These charges were later replaced with a 14-count charge, which the court reduced to seven.
The Court of Appeal in Abuja had previously ruled that Kanu’s rendition violated Nigeria’s extradition treaty and his fundamental human rights, leading to the striking out of the terrorism charges and ordering his release. However, the Federal Government appealed this ruling through the Attorney-General’s office, leading to the Supreme Court’s decision.
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, we observe the recent Supreme Court decision regarding Nnamdi Kanu with keen interest, recognizing its implications for Nigeria’s rule of law and human rights. The court’s decision to reinstate the terrorism charges against Kanu, despite acknowledging the violation of his rights, underscores a complex legal and ethical landscape.
The judiciary’s role in balancing the enforcement of law and the protection of individual rights is a delicate one. In Kanu’s case, the Supreme Court’s controversial stance that legal proceedings should not be halted due to rights violations reflects a commitment to ensuring that justice is served, albeit within a contentious context.
This ruling also highlights the need for law enforcement agencies to adhere to legal and ethical standards. The invasion of Kanu’s residence, deemed irresponsible by the court, is a stark reminder of the importance of upholding human rights even in pursuing justice.
As we ponder this development, it is crucial to advocate for a legal system that not only upholds the law but also respects and protects the rights of individuals. Pursuing justice should not come at the cost of human rights violations. As Nigeria continues to navigate its complex political and legal landscape, let us strive for a balance that respects both the rule of law and the fundamental rights of its citizens.
Did You Know?
- The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), led by Nnamdi Kanu, is a group advocating for the independence of a region in southeastern Nigeria.
- In international law, the concept of ‘rendition’ refers to transferring a person from one jurisdiction to another, often raising human rights concerns.
- Nigeria’s extradition treaties are bilateral agreements with other countries outlining procedures for the lawful transfer of fugitives.
- The Federal High Court in Abuja, where Kanu was arraigned, is a critical institution in Nigeria’s judiciary, handling cases of national importance.
- The Attorney General of the Federation in Nigeria plays a crucial role in legal affairs, including initiating and responding to appeals in high-profile cases like Kanu’s.