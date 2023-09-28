Supreme Court Rejects Achimugu’s Challenge Against Kogi APC Candidate

The Supreme Court has ruled against Abubakar Achimugu, a governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State. Achimugu had sought to invalidate the APC’s primary election, resulting in Usman Ododo being chosen as the state’s governorship candidate for the upcoming November 11 election.
A panel made the decision of Supreme Court justices, headed by Justice Inyang Okoro.
Achimugu initially took the matter to the Federal High Court, arguing that Ododo should be disqualified. He claimed Ododo had not resigned from his Kogi State public service position 30 days before the governorship primary election.
However, the trial court found that Ododo resigned 30 days before the APC primary, dismissing Achimugu’s claim.
The Appeal Court also unanimously ruled against Achimugu, deeming his challenge to the Federal High Court’s judgment lacking merit. When the case reached the Supreme Court, inconsistencies in Achimugu’s arguments were pointed out, leading to the advice that he withdraw his appeal.
Consequently, Achimugu retracted his appeal, resulting in the case’s dismissal.
Editorial:
The recent Supreme Court ruling on the Kogi State APC governorship primary election highlights the intricate nature of political disputes and the importance of the judiciary in ensuring fairness.
While internal party disagreements are common, such disputes must be resolved transparently and justly.
The court’s role in interpreting the law and ensuring that all parties adhere to established rules is paramount.
This case serves as a reminder of the need for clarity and consistency when presenting arguments in court. It also underscores the importance of adhering to established procedures and guidelines in political processes.
As Nigeria continues to evolve democratically, it’s crucial that all stakeholders, from political aspirants to the judiciary, uphold the principles of fairness, transparency, and justice.
Did You Know?
- The Supreme Court is Nigeria’s highest court and has the final say on legal disputes.
- Kogi State, located in Nigeria’s North Central region, has a diverse ethnic composition and is known for its confluence of the Rivers Niger and Benue.
- The All Progressives Congress (APC) is one of Nigeria’s two major political parties, alongside the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
- Primary elections are crucial in Nigeria’s political process, determining the candidates that parties present for general elections.
- The judiciary plays a vital role in Nigeria’s democracy, ensuring checks and balances in the system.