Supreme Court Rejects FG’s Appeal in Orubebe’s Code of Conduct Case

The Supreme Court has ruled against the Federal Government’s appeal concerning the acquittal of Godsday Orubebe, the former Minister of Niger Delta, on charges of breaching the Code of Conduct for Public Officers. A panel of five justices found the appeal invalid due to procedural errors. Specifically, the Federal Government failed to secure the necessary preliminary permission from the court for an appeal based on legal and factual grounds. This oversight rendered the appeal incompetent, leading to its dismissal.
Justice Mohammed Lawal Garba authored the leading judgment, which Justice Emmanuel Agim delivered. The appeal aimed to overturn a decision by the Court of Appeal in Abuja, which had previously overturned Orubebe’s 2016 conviction by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT). The conviction was based on accusations that Orubebe did not declare property ownership in Asokoro District, Abuja, on his asset declaration forms submitted to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) while he was a minister. Orubebe contested the allegations, stating he had sold the property before his ministerial appointment and thus did not consider it necessary to declare.
Editorial:
The Supreme Court’s decision to dismiss the Federal Government’s appeal in the case against Godsday Orubebe marks a significant moment in Nigeria’s legal and political landscape. This ruling underscores the importance of procedural correctness and legal diligence in pursuing justice. It serves as a reminder to all, especially governmental bodies, that the rule of law is anchored in the meticulous adherence to legal procedures and standards.
The case against Orubebe, centred around allegations of non-disclosure of assets, highlights the ongoing challenges within Nigeria’s fight against corruption. While the intention to hold public officers accountable is commendable, this objective must be pursued with unwavering respect for legal protocols. The failure to obtain prior leave for an appeal based on mixed law and facts, as required, speaks to a broader issue of oversight and perhaps a rush to judgment without considering legal prerequisites.
This ruling also brings to the forefront the judiciary’s critical role in maintaining checks and balances within the government. By upholding the principle that no entity is above the law, the judiciary reinforces its position as a bastion of justice and fairness. As we reflect on this case, let us advocate for a more diligent, transparent, and procedurally sound approach to governance and legal proceedings. Our collective pursuit of integrity and accountability in public office must be matched by an equally rigorous commitment to legal precision and fairness. The echoes of this ruling should remind us that justice, served by the law, strengthens the fabric of our democracy.
Did You Know?
- The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) is a special court established to try Nigerian public officers for various breaches of conduct.
- The concept of asset declaration by public officials in Nigeria is designed to prevent corruption and conflict of interest, requiring officials to declare their assets before taking office and upon leaving.
- The Supreme Court of Nigeria is the highest in the country, with the power to hear appeals from lower courts, including the Court of Appeal.
- Godsday Orubebe is known for his role as a Minister of Niger-Delta Affairs, a position focused on addressing the challenges and development of the Niger-Delta region.
- Legal appeals in Nigeria can be based on “grounds of mixed law and facts,” which require obtaining prior leave from the court, highlighting the complexity of the country’s legal process.