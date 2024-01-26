Supreme Court Rejects Tonye Cole’s Appeal, Upholds Fubara’s Victory

In a decisive ruling, the Supreme Court has rejected the appeal of Tonye Cole and the All Progressives Congress (APC) against Siminalayi Fubara’s election as the Governor of Rivers State. The court found the appeal without merit, affirming Fubara as the legitimately elected governor.
The court’s decision was based on the appellant’s failure, Tonye Cole, to substantiate allegations of non-compliance with the Electoral Act and other related claims. Cole, who represented the APC in the March 18, 2023, gubernatorial election, had contested Fubara’s victory, arguing that Fubara did not resign as the Accountant General of Rivers State before the election. Additionally, Cole raised concerns over alleged irregularities and corrupt practices.
The appeal aimed to overturn the judgments of both the Court of Appeal and the Tribunal, which had previously confirmed Fubara’s win. However, in a unanimous decision, the Court of Appeal dismissed Cole’s appeal due to insufficient and unconvincing evidence, thus affirming Fubara’s election. The Supreme Court echoed this decision.
Cole’s legal challenge began following the Appeal Court’s ruling on November 28, 2023, which dismissed his appeal. The Rivers State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal dismissed Cole’s petition, noting that the APC had withdrawn its petition against Fubara’s victory. Despite this, Cole sought redress at the appellate court, which upheld the Tribunal’s decision.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Fubara the winner of the election, with a total of 302,614 votes, significantly ahead of Cole’s 95,274 votes. Other candidates, including the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, Magnus Abe, and Labour Party’s Beatrice Itubo, trailed behind with 46,981 and 22,224 votes, respectively.
Editorial:
In the realm of democratic processes, the recent Supreme Court ruling in favour of Siminalayi Fubara as the Governor of Rivers State stands as a testament to the resilience of our judicial system. We, as observers and participants in this democratic journey, must acknowledge the significance of this decision. It not only reaffirms the sanctity of the electoral process but also underscores the importance of evidence-based legal proceedings.
The dismissal of Tonye Cole’s appeal by the Supreme Court sends a clear message about the standards required for challenging electoral outcomes. Allegations of electoral malpractice must be substantiated with irrefutable evidence. This ruling, therefore, serves as a deterrent against frivolous legal challenges that can undermine the stability of our political environment.
This case highlights the crucial role of independent judicial bodies in upholding democratic principles. By adhering strictly to the rule of law, the courts ensure that the people’s will is respected and that justice prevails. This is essential for maintaining public confidence in our electoral system.
Reflecting on this ruling, we must also consider its broader implications for future elections. It sets a precedent for the level of scrutiny and evidence required in electoral disputes, thereby enhancing the integrity of our electoral process. We must continue to support and strengthen our judicial institutions, as they are fundamental to preserving democracy.
In echoing our opening thesis, the Supreme Court’s decision is a victory not just for the winning party but for democracy itself. It reaffirms our commitment to a fair and just electoral system where the rule of law prevails over partisan interests.
Did You Know?
- Rivers State, where this election took place, is named after the many rivers that border its territory.
- The Supreme Court of Nigeria, established in 1963, is the highest in Nigeria.
- The Nigerian Electoral Act, often cited in election disputes, was first enacted in 2006 and has undergone several amendments to improve electoral processes.
- The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was established in 1998 to oversee elections in Nigeria, replacing the previous electoral commission.
- Rivers State is known for its vast crude oil and natural gas reserves, contributing significantly to Nigeria’s economy.