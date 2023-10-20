Supreme Court to Hear Atiku’s Challenge Against President Tinubu’s Victory

The Supreme Court is set to resume the legal challenge posed by former vice-president Atiku Abubakar against President Bola Tinubu’s election victory. This comes after Atiku, representing the Peoples Democratic Party, contested the results of the February presidential election. The Supreme Court, based in Abuja, has scheduled the hearing for October 23, 2023, as confirmed by the court’s Registrar, Zainab Garba, and the Director of Information, Dr Festus Akande.
This development has raised concerns in the House of Representatives about the workload on the Supreme Court, which currently operates with 11 justices instead of the 21 mandated by the 1999 Constitution. The House has thus urged the Federal Government to appoint new justices to ensure efficient justice delivery. Patrick Umoh, representing Ikot Ekpene Federal Constituency, highlighted the urgency of this matter, especially during the post-election season.
Atiku, who was the runner-up in the election, initially approached the presidential election tribunal to annul the February 25 results. However, the tribunal upheld Tinubu’s victory, leading Atiku to appeal the decision at the Supreme Court. In his appeal, Atiku has raised several issues, including the authenticity of Tinubu’s academic records from Chicago State University.
Editorial
The upcoming Supreme Court hearing on Atiku’s appeal against President Tinubu’s election victory underscores the importance of a robust and efficient judiciary in a democratic society. The fact that the apex court is operating with just over half of its mandated justices is a cause for concern. We believe that for justice to be served promptly and effectively, the court must be adequately staffed.
The House of Representatives’ call for the appointment of more justices is timely and crucial. A fully staffed Supreme Court is not just about numbers; it’s about ensuring that justice is not delayed or denied. The current situation puts undue pressure on the existing justices, potentially compromising the quality of their judgments.
The electoral process is a cornerstone of our democracy. Any challenges to its outcomes, especially at the presidential level, must be treated with the utmost seriousness and urgency. The government should heed the call to appoint more justices, ensuring that the Supreme Court can effectively handle its workload and maintain the public’s trust in the judiciary.
Did You Know?
- The Supreme Court of Nigeria is the highest in the land and has the final say on legal matters.
- The 1999 Constitution mandates that the Supreme Court should have 21 justices.
- The Supreme Court’s decisions are binding on all other courts in Nigeria.
- The first Chief Justice of Nigeria, Sir Adetokunbo Ademola, was appointed in 1958.
- The Nigerian judiciary operates on a three-tier system: the Supreme Court, the Court of Appeal, and the High Courts.