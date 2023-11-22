Supreme Court to Review FG’s Plea on Extending Old Naira Notes’ Validity

The Federal Government of Nigeria has taken a significant step by approaching the Supreme Court to reconsider its judgment regarding the legal tender status of the old N200, N500, and N1000 notes. The government is seeking to extend their validity until December 31, 2023. This development follows the Supreme Court’s March 3 order, which restrained the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from enforcing a deadline on the use of these old notes.
The apex court had previously criticized the CBN’s policy, pointing out flaws in its timing and implementation. The initial suit, led by the Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara state governments and later joined by thirteen other states, challenged the policy’s execution.
In a new turn of events, the Federal Government, through the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has filed a fresh application. The government proposes that the old and redesigned notes continue to coexist until the necessary structures are in place. The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing on this matter for November 30.
The application seeks to review or vary the March 3 judgment, allowing the old versions of the N200, N500, and N1000 notes to remain legal tender alongside the new ones until the government, after consulting with critical stakeholders and establishing required structures, decides to phase them out.
Editorial
The Federal Government’s move to extend the lifespan of old naira notes is a critical decision that warrants careful consideration. At Yohaig NG, we believe this issue touches on the economic stability and public confidence in Nigeria’s financial system.
The government’s approach to seeking judicial review is a testament to the complexities surrounding monetary policies and their impact on everyday citizens. It’s crucial that any decision made balances the need for economic modernization with the realities of the Nigerian populace, many of whom still rely on these old notes for daily transactions.
We advocate for a transparent and inclusive process in deciding the fate of these notes. The government must ensure that the transition to new currency notes does not disrupt the economic activities of the common citizen. Furthermore, adequate public awareness and education campaigns are essential to prepare the populace for any changes in the currency system.
The government’s decision to extend the validity of old naira notes should be guided by a commitment to economic stability and public welfare. It’s imperative that all stakeholders, including the CBN, work collaboratively to ensure a smooth transition that minimizes disruption and maintains public trust in the country’s financial institutions.
Did You Know?
- Naira’s Introduction: The Naira was introduced on 1 January 1973, replacing the pound at a rate of 2 Naira = 1 pound.
- Currency Redesigns: Nigeria has undergone several currency redesigns, the latest being the introduction of redesigned N200, N500, and N1000 notes.
- CBN’s Role: The Central Bank of Nigeria is responsible for currency issuance and maintenance, playing a crucial role in the country’s monetary policy.
- Cashless Policy: Nigeria has been progressively moving towards a cashless economy, with initiatives to encourage electronic transactions.
- Global Context: Many countries periodically redesign their currency to improve security features and combat counterfeiting.