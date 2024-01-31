Supreme Court Upholds Ahmadu Fintiri’s Victory as Adamawa Governor

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has upheld Governor Ahmadu Fintiri’s election as Adamawa State’s Governor. This decision was delivered by Justice John Okoro, who led a five-member panel. The appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Aisha Dahiru, was dismissed for lacking merit.
In the judgement, Justice Okoro criticized the actions of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Ari, as irresponsible and criminal. He emphasized that only the returning officer has the authority to announce election results, a measure necessary to prevent chaos and anarchy. The Electoral Act explicitly assigns the responsibility of declaring results to the returning officer.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) initially declared the Adamawa governorship election inconclusive on March 20, 2023. INEC’s returning officer, Mele Lamido, announced that Fintiri scored 421,524 votes, while Dahiru polled 390,275. The margin between the two candidates was less than the number of potential voters in 69 polling units where elections were cancelled.
Controversy arose during the collation process when REC Hudu Yunusa-Ari prematurely declared Dahiru the winner in the absence of the returning officer. This led INEC to nullify the announcement and summon Yunusa-Ari to its headquarters in Abuja. The final results showed Fintiri winning with 430,861 votes against Dahiru’s 398,788 votes.
Following the election, Yunusa-Ari was suspended, arrested, and handed over to the police for prosecution.
Editorial:
The Supreme Court’s affirmation of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri’s election victory in Adamawa State is a testament to the resilience of Nigeria’s democratic process. This decision not only upholds the electoral mandate but also reinforces the importance of adhering to legal and procedural norms in the electoral process.
The controversy surrounding the Adamawa governorship election, particularly the actions of the Resident Electoral Commissioner, underscores the need for strict adherence to the rule of law and the sanctity of electoral procedures. The independence and integrity of electoral bodies are crucial for the credibility of elections and, by extension, the stability of our democracy.
This ruling also serves as a reminder of the judiciary’s role as a guardian of democratic principles. By ensuring that electoral disputes are resolved within the ambit of the law, the judiciary reinforces public confidence in the electoral system.
In echoing our initial sentiment, the peaceful resolution of electoral disputes through legal channels is a cornerstone of a healthy democracy. It is imperative for all stakeholders, including political parties, electoral bodies, and the judiciary, to work collaboratively to strengthen Nigeria’s electoral framework and ensure that the will of the people is respected and upheld.
Did You Know?
- Adamawa State, located in northeastern Nigeria, is known for its diverse cultural heritage and rich history.
- The Supreme Court of Nigeria is crucial in resolving electoral disputes and significantly impacts the country’s political landscape.
- Nigeria’s electoral system has undergone several reforms to enhance transparency and credibility.
- Adamawa State has a mixed economy, with agriculture and trade being the main economic activities.
- The state is home to several tourist attractions, including the Mubi Hills and the Sukur Cultural Landscape, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.