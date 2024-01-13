Supreme Court Upholds Bala Mohammed as Bauchi Governor

The Supreme Court has confirmed Bala Mohammed of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the Governor of Bauchi State. This decision upholds the earlier ruling of the Court of Appeal, which dismissed the appeal by Sadique Abubakar of the All Progressives Congress (APC) due to lack of merit.
In November, the appellate court had affirmed Governor Bala Mohammed’s victory in the March 18 governorship election. This ruling followed the tribunal’s judgement, which had also upheld Mohammed’s victory.
The panel of three justices at the Court of Appeal unanimously decided on the case, ruling that each party should bear their costs. Justice Chidi Nwaoma Uwa, the presiding judge, delivered the judgement, addressing the appellant’s plea before the appeal court.
One of the critical pleas by the appellant was the call for nullification of the election because the forms and booklets used were not correctly filled. However, the court ruled that the appellant failed to substantiate this allegation with necessary evidence.
Editorial:
We, as observers of Nigeria’s democratic process, view the Supreme Court’s affirmation of Bala Mohammed’s election as a significant affirmation of the electoral process’s integrity. This decision validates the outcome of the Bauchi State governorship election and reinforces the judiciary’s role in upholding the democratic process.
The unanimous decision by the Court of Appeal and its subsequent affirmation by the Supreme Court demonstrates the effectiveness of our judicial system in resolving electoral disputes. It is a clear indication that our courts are capable of adjudicating electoral controversies fairly and impartially.
The role of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in conducting an election whose results have been upheld by the highest courts in the land is commendable. It shows INEC’s ability to manage credible elections, which is crucial for the consolidation of democracy in Nigeria.
However, the journey of this election, marked by legal challenges, also highlights the need for political parties and their candidates to engage in transparent and democratic internal processes. The judiciary’s observation that the appellant failed to provide the necessary evidence for their claims is a reminder of the need for substantial and credible evidence in legal challenges to electoral outcomes.
As we move forward, it is essential that all stakeholders in the electoral process – from political parties to electoral bodies – work collaboratively to uphold the highest standards of electoral integrity. This includes ensuring that electoral materials are properly managed and any grievances arising from elections are addressed through legal channels.
The Supreme Court’s ruling favouring Bala Mohammed is a milestone in Nigeria’s democratic journey. It reaffirms our faith in the judiciary as a pillar of democracy and the electoral process as a reflection of the people’s will. Let this guide future elections, ensuring the democratic process is observed, respected, and upheld.
Did You Know?
- Bauchi State, located in northeastern Nigeria, was created in 1976 when the former Northeastern State was divided into six states.
- The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to which Bala Mohammed belongs, is one of the major political parties in Nigeria and was founded in 1998.
- The Supreme Court of Nigeria, established in 1963, is the highest in the country, and its decisions are final and binding.
- The March 18 governorship election in Bauchi State was part of the 2023 general elections in Nigeria, which included presidential, gubernatorial, and legislative elections.
- The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of Nigeria, established in 1998, is responsible for organizing, conducting, and supervising all elections in the country.