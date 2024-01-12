Supreme Court Upholds Sanwo-Olu’s Victory in Lagos Governorship

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court upheld the election of Babajide Sanwo-Olu from the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the Governor of Lagos State. The unanimous judgment, delivered by Justices Lawal Garba and Adamu Jauro, confirmed Sanwo-Olu’s victory in the March 18, 2023, governorship election. This ruling came after dismissing two separate appeals that contested his win.
Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party and Abdulazeez Adediran of the People’s Democratic Party, who finished second and third, respectively, had challenged Sanwo-Olu’s election. Their allegations centred around purported irregularities, malpractices, non-compliance, and the non-qualification of Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat, who holds U.S. citizenship. They argued that Hamzat’s alleged unlawful nomination invalidated Sanwo-Olu’s candidacy, demanding the nullification of their participation in the election.
However, the tribunal and the Court of Appeal had previously dismissed these appeals, finding no substantial evidence to support the allegations. The Supreme Court echoed these decisions, stating there was no compelling reason to overturn the concurrent judgments. The court clarified that holding a foreign nationality does not disqualify a citizen by birth from contesting in elections. It was emphasized that a candidate only loses the right to be elected as governor if they renounce their Nigerian citizenship by birth.
The apex court, therefore, dismissed the appeals for lack of merit. In the election, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the APC secured 762,134 votes, outpacing Rhodes-Vivour’s 312,329 and Jandor’s 62,449 votes.
Editorial
As observers of Nigeria’s political landscape, we witness a significant affirmation of democratic principles with the Supreme Court’s recent ruling. This decision not only upholds the sanctity of the electoral process but also reinforces the legal framework governing elections in Nigeria. The court’s emphasis on the legitimacy of dual citizenship in electoral candidacy is a progressive step, reflecting a modern understanding of global citizenship while maintaining the importance of Nigerian nationality.
The dismissal of the appeals against Governor Sanwo-Olu’s election is a testament to the robustness of Nigeria’s judicial system in addressing electoral disputes. It underscores the importance of evidence-based litigation in challenging electoral outcomes. The court’s insistence on substantial proof over mere allegations strengthens public confidence in the legal process and discourages frivolous litigation.
This ruling also highlights the evolving nature of political dynamics in Nigeria. The involvement of multiple parties and candidates in the electoral process signifies a healthy democratic environment, encouraging diverse representation and viewpoints. However, the outcome of this case serves as a reminder that electoral victories must be grounded in legal and factual legitimacy.
The Supreme Court’s decision is a beacon of hope for the future of democracy in Nigeria. It not only validates the election of a governor but also fortifies the legal and democratic institutions that are crucial for the nation’s progress.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria adopted its constitution in 1999, marking a significant transition to civilian rule after decades of military dominance.
- Lagos State, the focal point of this ruling, is Nigeria’s most populous city and a significant financial centre in Africa.
- The concept of dual citizenship in Nigeria is relatively recent, with the National Assembly amending the constitution in 1999 to allow it.
- The Nigerian Supreme Court, established in 1963, is the highest in Nigeria, and its decisions are final.
- The 2023 governorship elections in Nigeria saw a significant increase in the participation of younger candidates, reflecting a shift in the country’s political landscape.