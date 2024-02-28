Sylva and APC Rest Case Against Diri with 52 Witnesses

In a significant development at the election petition tribunal in Abuja, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its Bayelsa State governorship candidate, Timipre Sylva, concluded their challenge against Governor Duoye Diri’s re-election by presenting 52 witnesses, including former Commissioner of Police Akeem Alausa. The APC and Sylva are disputing the election results that saw Diri declared the winner with 175,196 votes against Sylva’s 110,108 votes by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
The crux of their argument lies in the assertion that elections took place in specific polling units within Southern Ijaw, Ogbia, and Nembe local governments, contrary to claims by INEC and other respondents that no elections were being held there. They believe that including these results would tilt the election outcome in their favour.
During the tribunal proceedings, Alausa, while cross-examined, acknowledged his tenure as Bayelsa’s police chief was marked by protests, leading to his temporary replacement. He refuted claims of being an ally to Sylva, stating his testimony was based on a directive from the Inspector-General of Police’s office. Alausa admitted his legal officer prepared his witness statement and that the evidence he presented was from police reports at the contested polling units.
Another key witness for the petitioners, Denis Otiotio, faced scrutiny over the voter registers presented, admitting none showed signs of election activity. However, he contested the authenticity of the registers provided by INEC, asserting they were not used during the election, though he failed to present alternative registers.
The tribunal admitted 42 voter registers from INEC, intended to demonstrate the absence of elections due to violence in the disputed areas. With the petitioners’ case closed, the tribunal has scheduled March 4 for INEC, Diri, his deputy Lawrence Ewhrujakpo, and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to present their defence.
Editorial:
The unfolding drama at the election petition tribunal over the Bayelsa State governorship poll underscores a critical juncture in Nigeria’s democratic journey. The challenge mounted by the APC and Timipre Sylva against Governor Duoye Diri’s re-election brings to the fore the intricate dance of democracy, where every vote’s sanctity and the electoral process’s integrity are paramount.
This legal battle is not merely about contesting an election outcome; it is a testament to the robust framework that allows for the redress of grievances and the quest for transparency and fairness in the electoral process. The involvement of 52 witnesses, including a former Commissioner of Police, in this case, highlights the depth and complexity of the issues at stake.
As we reflect on the proceedings, it is imperative to recognize the broader implications of this tribunal case for electoral justice and democracy in Nigeria. It serves as a reminder of the need for continuous vigilance and improvement in our electoral system to ensure that every vote counts and the people’s will is accurately reflected in election outcomes.
The resolution of this case will not only determine the immediate political fate of Bayelsa State but also set precedents for future electoral disputes. It is a call to action for all stakeholders, including electoral bodies, security agencies, political parties, and the judiciary, to uphold the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and accountability.
As we await the tribunal’s decision, let us reaffirm our commitment to a democratic process that respects the rule of law, protects the rights of all parties, and ensures that the authentic voice of the people is heard and honoured. The path to a more democratic and just Nigeria is paved with rigorous tests of our institutions and resolve.
Did You Know?
- Bayelsa State, located in Nigeria’s Niger Delta region, was created on October 1, 1996.
- The state is known as the “Glory of all Lands” due to its rich cultural heritage and abundant natural resources, including oil and gas.
- Bayelsa has eight local government areas, with Yenagoa as the state capital.
- The state plays a significant role in Nigeria’s oil production, contributing a substantial portion of the country’s oil and gas output.
- Bayelsa’s mangrove forests are among Nigeria’s most significant and critical for biodiversity conservation and climate regulation.