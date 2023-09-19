Taraba Tribunal Overturns PDP Victory, Upholds Two APC Wins

The Taraba Elections Petition Tribunal in Jalingo has reversed the election win of Nuhu Akila from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In contrast, two All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates, Batulu Mohammed for Gashaka State Constituency and Abel Peter for Mbamnga Constituency, have upheld their victories.
Justice Benson Ogbu, presiding over the Tribunal, dismissed two cases against APC members of the Taraba State House of Assembly. However, a petition against Akila of the PDP was approved in favour of the petitioner, Emmanuel George of the APC.
Following the ruling, the judge instructed that the certificate of return be taken from Akila and given to Emmanuel George of the APC.
The Tribunal addressed petitions against Batulu Mohammed of the APC by Umar Gayam of the PDP and Emma Bongo of the PDP against Abel Peter of the APC. These petitions were based on two grounds: non-qualification and non-compliance with the Electoral Act.
The Tribunal dismissed both.
Mohammed Bashir, counsel to the respondent, mentioned that the petition was rejected due to “lack of merit”. Emmanuel George, pleased with the judgement, stated that justice had been served and that he had won most of the lawful votes.
Editorial
The recent decision by the Taraba Elections Petition Tribunal is a testament to the dynamic nature of Nigeria’s political landscape.
While the reversal of Nuhu Akila’s victory is a significant blow to the PDP, upholding the two APC candidates’ wins underscores the party’s stronghold in the region.
However, the Tribunal’s decisions also raise questions about the electoral process’s transparency and integrity. How can discrepancies in election results be prevented in future polls?
The judiciary’s role in ensuring fair and just electoral outcomes cannot be overstated.
It is imperative for the Tribunal and other judicial bodies to remain impartial and base decisions on evidence and the rule of law.
Did You Know?
- Taraba State is located in the North-Eastern region of Nigeria and is known for its diverse ethnic groups.
- The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are two of the major political parties in Nigeria.
- Election tribunals are established to handle disputes arising from elections in Nigeria.
- The Nigerian electoral process has undergone several reforms to enhance its credibility over the years.
- Taraba State is named after the Taraba River, which traverses the southern part of the state.