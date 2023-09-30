Taraba Tribunal Upholds Kefas’s Governorship Victory

The Taraba State Governorship Election Tribunal has given its verdict. It confirmed Agbu Kefas of the Peoples Democratic Party as the rightfully elected governor of Taraba State. This decision was reached by a three-man panel of justices.
They stated that the petition from the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) and its candidate, Yahaya Sani, lacked substance. The challenge to Kefas’s election was therefore dismissed. The NNPP and Sani had raised several issues against the PDP’s victory.
They cited reasons such as corrupt practices and non-adherence to the 2022 Electoral Act. Other concerns included over-voting, tampering with result sheets, and alleged violence at polling stations. The tribunal, however, found these claims inconsistent.
The panel emphasised that one cannot base something on anything and expect it to hold. Representatives for the state governor and the INEC welcomed the judgement. They saw no grounds for an appeal. The Deputy Governor, Aminu Alkali, was present in court.
He extended an invitation to the petitioners. The aim was to collaborate on developmental plans for the state. In the election results, the PDP secured victories in 11 Local Government Areas. The NNPP won in 3, and the APC in 2. Following the tribunal’s decision, supporters celebrated in Jalingo, the state’s capital.
Editorial
The recent decision by the Taraba State Governorship Election Tribunal is noteworthy. It highlights the robustness of Nigeria’s judicial system. Election tribunals play a pivotal role in upholding the integrity of the electoral system.
The tribunal’s thorough examination of the claims is commendable. It underscores the importance of evidence-based challenges. Political parties and candidates must realise the weight of their allegations. Mere claims without substantial proof can erode the essence of democracy.
The tribunal’s emphasis on the inconsistency in the petitioner’s claims is a lesson. Clarity and consistency are paramount in legal battles. The Deputy Governor’s gesture is also worth mentioning. Beyond electoral battles, the primary focus should be the welfare and progress of the people.
Did You Know?
- Taraba State is named after the Taraba River, located in Nigeria’s northeastern region.
- The state has a rich cultural diversity, with over 80 indigenous ethnic groups.
- The Mambilla Plateau in Taraba is one of Nigeria’s highest plateaus.
- Taraba is a significant contributor to Nigeria’s agriculture, producing tea, coffee, and cattle.
- Gashaka-Gumti National Park, Nigeria’s largest, is in Taraba, housing diverse wildlife.