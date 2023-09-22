Tribunal Confirms Mutfwang’s Victory as Plateau Governor

The Governorship Elections Petition Tribunal in Jos has validated the election of Governor Caleb Mutfwang of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State.
The three-member panel delivered a unanimous verdict on Friday, stating that the petition lacked merit.
Justice Sunday Olorundahunsi, who read the judgment, dismissed all the grounds presented by the petitioner, Nentawe Yilwatda, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
In the election results announced on March 20 by the INEC Returning Officer, Prof Idris Amali, Mutfwang secured 525,299 votes, surpassing Yilwatda’s 481,370 votes.
The PDP triumphed in 10 local government areas, while the APC led in seven.
Editorial:
The affirmation of Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s election by the tribunal underscores the importance of a robust and transparent judicial process in upholding the tenets of democracy.
Elections are the bedrock of any democratic society, and their outcomes, when challenged, must undergo rigorous scrutiny to ensure fairness and credibility.
The tribunal’s decision validates the electoral process and reinforces public trust in the judiciary.
As Plateau State moves forward, all stakeholders must work collaboratively, prioritising the welfare of its residents and the state’s overall development.
Did You Know?
- Plateau State, located in Nigeria’s North Central region, is known for its diverse culture and rich history.
- The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are two of the major political parties in Nigeria.
- Judicial tribunals play a vital role in resolving electoral disputes, ensuring the democratic process is upheld.
- Plateau State has been a significant political and economic hub in Nigeria’s North Central region.
- The state is renowned for its temperate climate, making it a popular destination for tourists and visitors.