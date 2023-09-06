Tribunal Decides on Atiku, Obi’s Petitions vs. Tinubu

Amid heightened security measures, the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal is set to announce its judgment on the petitions filed against President Bola Tinubu’s election.
Supporters of Atiku Abubakar from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party candidate Peter Obi eagerly await the verdict.
Security forces, including armed riot police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, have been deployed across Abuja to maintain law and order.
The tribunal, chaired by Justice Haruna Tsammani, will deliver the judgment, which will be broadcast live on television for transparency.
The Independent National Electoral Commission had previously declared Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress as the winner with 8.8 million votes, defeating Atiku and Obi, who garnered 6.9 million and 6.1 million votes, respectively.
However, five political parties have challenged the election outcome, demanding the nullification of Tinubu’s victory.
Security has been ramped up, with barricades and patrols in strategic locations.
The acting Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has ordered nationwide security measures to prevent any breakdown of law and order.
Editorial
The upcoming tribunal decision is a critical moment for Nigeria’s democracy. It tests the integrity of the electoral system and the nation’s ability to maintain peace and order during politically charged times.
The heavy security deployment, while necessary, raises questions about the confidence in the judicial process and the potential for unrest.
The authorities must ensure the judgment is transparent and impartial to maintain public trust.
Moreover, they should be prepared for all possible outcomes, including public dissent, and manage it in a way that respects citizens’ rights to protest peacefully.
The media also plays a crucial role in shaping public perception. Responsible reporting that avoids sensationalism can go a long way in maintaining a calm atmosphere.
Ultimately, all parties must respect the tribunal’s decision, and any disagreements should be addressed through legal channels, not violence.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa, with an estimated population of over 206 million.
- The country has 18 registered political parties, offering voters various choices.
- Nigeria has a history of election-related violence, with over 800 people killed in the 2011 post-election violence.
- The cost of conducting elections in Nigeria is one of the highest in the world, often running into billions of dollars.
- The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was established in 1998 and has conducted five general elections since its inception.