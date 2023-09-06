Tribunal Dismisses APM’s Case Against Tinubu, Shettima

The Presidential Election Petition Court has dismissed the petitions filed by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) against President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima. The court found the petitions lacking in merit.
Justice Haruna Tsammani, who chaired the panel, read the ruling. He stated that the issues raised by APM were pre-election matters, only resolvable by the Federal High Court.
The tribunal rejected APM’s petition against the Independent National Electoral Commission and four other respondents. These included the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, Kashim Shettima, and Kabiru Masari.
Tsammani explained that the petitioners failed to substantiate their claims. He upheld preliminary objections raised by all respondents, challenging the petition’s competence.
The judge clarified that APM should have filed its case within 14 days of Tinubu’s nomination by the APC. He stated that APM lacked the standing to challenge Tinubu’s nomination.
Editorial
The tribunal’s dismissal of APM’s petitions against President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima is pivotal in Nigeria’s electoral jurisprudence. It underscores the importance of adhering to legal timelines and procedures when challenging electoral outcomes.
However, the ruling also raises questions about the accessibility and transparency of the judicial process in electoral matters. Are the legal avenues available to political parties and candidates sufficient for challenging electoral outcomes?
Moreover, the tribunal’s focus on technicalities rather than substantive issues could be seen as a missed opportunity for judicial scrutiny of electoral processes. The judiciary must balance procedural rigour with substantive justice to maintain public trust.
Did You Know?
- The Presidential Election Petition Court is a special court to handle disputes arising from presidential elections in Nigeria.
- Bola Tinubu, the current President, is a former Governor of Lagos State and a key figure in the All Progressives Congress.
- Kashim Shettima, the Vice President, previously served as the Governor of Borno State.
- The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) is a political party in Nigeria registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission in 2018.
- Nigeria has a multi-tiered court system, including the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal, and Federal High Court.