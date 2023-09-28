Tribunal in Kaduna Denies Sani’s Effort to Quash PDP’s Claim

In Kaduna State, the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal has dismissed the preliminary objection by State Governor Uba Sani and the All Progressives Congress (APC). They had aimed to nullify the petition submitted by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Isah Ashiru. The contention from Sani and the APC was that Ashiru and the PDP had abandoned their claim.
However, the tribunal, under the guidance of Justice Victor Oviawe, affirmed that the petition by Ashiru and the PDP was appropriately filed on April 10, 2023. This confirmation responded to the second respondent’s challenge to the petition’s timeliness. They argued it went beyond the legally mandated 21-day period. Further insights on this matter are awaited.
Editorial
The tribunal’s decision in Kaduna State is a testament to the democratic principle of due process. Every political party deserves a fair chance to present its case, irrespective of its influence. The move by Governor Uba Sani and the APC to dismiss the petition, citing abandonment, raises concerns about the lengths some might go to evade judicial review.
The judiciary’s role is to remain neutral and ensure justice is both served and seen to be served. As this case progresses, it will be under the spotlight, with the hope that the final decision truly reflects the people’s will.
Did You Know?
- The Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal is vital in resolving electoral disputes in Nigeria.
- Kaduna State has been a focal point of political tension, with elections often closely contested.
- A 21-day window for filing a petition is legally mandated to ensure timely resolution.
- Various challenges have marked Governor Uba Sani’s tenure in Kaduna.
- The outcome of this tribunal could influence future electoral disputes in Nigeria.