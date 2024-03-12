Tribunal Rejects Call to Dismiss Bayelsa Election Judges

In Abuja, the Bayelsa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has rejected a request by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Timipre Sylva, to disqualify some of its members overseeing the governorship election case in Bayelsa State.
The dismissal follows a failed attempt by the APC and Sylva through a March 4, 2024, petition to accuse the tribunal of prejudice and demand its dissolution so that another could be constituted. The petitioners claimed the tribunal infringed on their right to a fair trial by mandating them to present their 234 witnesses within seven days. This led to an indefinite adjournment by the tribunal chaired by Justice Adekunle Adeleye. Nevertheless, proceedings were resumed on the directive of the Court of Appeal president.
At the resumed session, Sylva’s lawyer, Tunde Falola, argued against the tribunal’s impartiality, suggesting it step aside for a new panel by the Court of Appeal President, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem.
However, opposing counsel Chris Uche (SAN) and Tayo Oyetibo (SAN) highlighted the baselessness of the biased claims, pointing out the petitioners’ strategic delays and the lack of substance in their petition.
Consequently, the tribunal, led by Justice Adekunle Adeleye, dismissed the motion, emphasizing adherence to a directive from Dongban-Mensem to continue with the hearing, setting March 13 and 14 for the Independent National Electoral Commission to present its defence. The controversy stems from the APC and Sylva contesting Governor Duoye Diri’s victory, who won with 175,196 votes against Sylva’s 110,108, arguing that omitted results from certain areas could turn the election in their favour.
Editorial:
In a democracy, the judiciary plays a pivotal role in maintaining the sanctity of electoral processes. The recent decision by the Bayelsa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal underscores this vital function. Dismissing the motion filed by the APC and its candidate, Timipre Sylva, the tribunal has defended its integrity and upheld the principle that justice must be free from undue influence and manipulation. This case illustrates the delicate balance between ensuring a fair trial and guarding against frivolous claims that may undermine the electoral justice system.
The tribunal’s actions, particularly its insistence on proceeding with the case despite accusations of bias, demonstrate a steadfast commitment to justice. By requiring the petitioners to present their case within a specific timeframe, the tribunal is not being unfair; rather, it is ensuring that the electoral dispute is resolved promptly, a crucial factor given the time-sensitive nature of such cases. This approach minimizes disruptions and maintains public confidence in the electoral and judicial processes.
The opposition by Chris Uche (SAN) and Tayo Oyetibo (SAN) to the application filed by Sylva’s counsel highlights a critical aspect of legal battles—their substance. Claims of bias and demands for tribunal reconstitution mustn’t be used to delay proceedings or compensate for a lack of compelling evidence. The judiciary’s responsibility is to dispense justice efficiently and fairly, not to accommodate strategic legal manoeuvring that detracts from the essence of the dispute.
Our democratic institutions, including the judiciary, must remain impervious to attempts at undermining their authority. The Bayelsa tribunal’s handling of this case sets a commendable precedent for future electoral disputes, ensuring that justice prevails over political interests. As we move forward, all parties must respect the legal process, engage with it in good faith, and uphold the principles of democracy and justice that form the bedrock of our society.
Did You Know?
- The Bayelsa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal is situated in Abuja, far from the state itself, a common practice in Nigeria for handling sensitive electoral disputes.
- Timipre Sylva, the APC candidate, has served as Bayelsa State’s Governor from 2008 to 2012.
- The Court of Appeal in Nigeria plays a crucial role in electoral disputes, including ordering the continuation of tribunal proceedings.
- The “sine die” adjournment is an indefinite postponement, signalling the tribunal’s initial reluctance to proceed under contentious circumstances.
- The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is responsible for organizing, conducting, and supervising elections in Nigeria, including addressing disputes through designated tribunals.