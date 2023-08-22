In Umuahia, Abia State, the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal has rejected a petition contesting the election of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chief Benjamin Kalu. The tribunal found the petition to be without merit.
Justice Sampson Gane, leading the three-man panel, stated that Chief Kalu had the right to change his name and had properly harmonised his certificates with a deed poll published in the Federal Government’s official gazette.
The petitioner was responsible for demonstrating that the certificates Chief Kalu presented to INEC weren’t his. However, the petitioner shifted this burden to the respondent.
Consequently, the petition was dismissed, and all parties were instructed to cover their administrative expenses.
Chief Frank Ifeanyi, the Labour Party candidate for the Bende Federal constituency election held on February 18, 2023, initiated the tribunal challenge. He sought to annul Chief Kalu’s victory, alleging that INEC had mistakenly declared him the winner.
Ifeanyi also claimed that Kalu did not possess the certificates he submitted to INEC and had not secured the majority of lawful votes. Ifeanyi further requested the court declare him the winner or invalidate the entire election.
Editorial:
The recent ruling by the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal in Umuahia is a testament to the strength and independence of the judiciary in Nigeria. While elections are the bedrock of democracy, the judiciary ensures the integrity of these processes.
The tribunal’s decision to uphold the election of Chief Benjamin Kalu as the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives reaffirms the importance of evidence-based claims in the electoral process.
Petitions and challenges are a natural part of any democratic process. They provide a platform for grievances to be aired and addressed. However, to be credible, such challenges must be grounded in evidence and fact.
The onus is on the petitioner to provide compelling evidence; in this case, the tribunal found the evidence lacking.
It’s crucial for all stakeholders, from politicians to the electorate, to have faith in the judicial system. This faith ensures that even when electoral outcomes are disputed, there’s trust that the judiciary will adjudicate pretty.
The recent ruling in Abia State serves as a reminder of the judiciary’s pivotal role in safeguarding Nigeria’s democracy.
Did You Know?
- The National Assembly, Election Petition Tribunal, is a specialised court to handle disputes arising from parliamentary elections in Nigeria.
- Abia State, located in the South-Eastern part of Nigeria, has 17 Local Government Areas.
- The House of Representatives is the lower house of Nigeria’s bicameral National Assembly.
- The Deputy Speaker is the second-highest-ranking official of the House of Representatives.
- In Nigeria, a deed poll is a legal document proving a name change.