Tribunal Upholds Oborevwori’s Election, Dismisses Opposition’s Claims

The Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal in Asaba, Delta State, has ruled in favour of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori. The tribunal dismissed petitions from the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Ovie Omo-Agege, Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, Kenneth Gbagi, and LP candidate, Ken Pela.
These candidates had sought the disqualification of Oborevwori, alleging overvoting, non-compliance with the Electoral Act, and other issues related to the March 18, 2023, governorship elections.
Justice C.H. Ahuchaogu, leading the three-man panel, confirmed that the PDP candidate, Oborevwori, was the rightful winner. The tribunal found Omo-Agege’s claims lacking in merit, especially regarding overvoting and non-compliance. The SDP’s petition was termed a “waste of time”, and Gbagi narrowly avoided a fine. The LP’s allegations of irregularities were also dismissed.
However, both Omo-Agege and Gbagi have expressed their disagreement with the tribunal’s decision. They have instructed their legal teams to appeal the ruling. Omo-Agege, through his Media Adviser, Sunny Areh, stated that the tribunal overlooked significant flaws in the election. Gbagi echoed similar sentiments, describing the ruling as a miscarriage of justice.
Editorial
The tribunal’s decision underscores the importance of a robust and transparent legal process in our democracy. While the ruling is a testament to the strength of our judicial system, the reactions from the opposing candidates highlight the deep-seated mistrust and polarisation in our political landscape.
It’s essential to remember that the tribunal’s role is to interpret the law and ensure justice. However, the subsequent appeals and potential legal battles can prolong uncertainty and potentially hinder governance. For the sake of Delta State’s progress, it’s crucial that all parties respect the legal process and work towards a resolution that upholds the will of the people.
The upcoming appeal will be a litmus test for our judiciary. It will determine whether our legal system can rise above political pressures and deliver a fair and just verdict. We urge all stakeholders to approach the appeal with an open mind and a commitment to upholding the rule of law.
Did You Know?
- Delta State is located in the South-South geopolitical zone of Nigeria.
- The state is rich in oil and agricultural resources.
- Asaba, the state capital, was once the colonial capital of the Southern Nigeria Protectorate.
- The Niger River, one of Africa’s major rivers, flows through Delta State.
- The state is ethnically diverse, with the Urhobo, Itsekiri, and Ijaw being some of the major ethnic groups.