Two Vandals Convicted for the Brutal Murder of DSS Operatives

The Lagos State High Court, presided over by Justice Hakeem Oshodi, has convicted two individuals, Clement Ododomu and Tiwei Monday, in connection to the 2015 murder of seven Department of State Security (DSS) operatives in Ikorodu’s Ishawo area.
The prosecution, represented by the Lagos State Government, successfully proved the charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, and possession of firearms with intent to commit a felony against Ododomu, while Monday was convicted for conspiracy to commit murder and failure to report a felony. The sentencing of the convicts is scheduled for November 14th.
In September 2015, the DSS dispatched a nine-man team in response to a reported kidnap, but seven of them were ambushed and taken captive by vandals in Ishawo, while two managed to escape.
The vandals took the DSS personnel to their hideout, known as “Barracks,” in the Ishawo Creeks. Ododomu confessed to shooting two DSS personnel with a pump-action rifle, while another vandal, Agbala, shot the remaining five with an AK-47. The bodies were buried in three separate graves in the creeks.
Editorial
The conviction of Clement Ododomu and Tiwei Monday for the gruesome murder of seven DSS operatives in 2015 unveils a dark underbelly of lawlessness and brutality that we, as a society, must confront and eradicate.
The tragic incident, which saw the operatives ambushed, captured, and brutally murdered, underscores the perilous conditions under which our security personnel operate and the urgent need to enhance their protection and support.
We must ensure that our security forces are adequately equipped, supported, and protected as they navigate through the complexities and dangers inherent in safeguarding our society.
The incident also propels us to reflect on the broader issues of vandalism, criminality, and the factors that drive individuals towards such violent and destructive paths.
It is imperative that we, as a society, delve into the root causes of such incidents, addressing the socio-economic conditions and other factors that potentially drive individuals towards vandalism and violence.
Our collective efforts towards economic development, social stability, and moral upliftment are crucial in shaping a society where law and order prevail, and where such tragic incidents are prevented.
In navigating through the complexities of ensuring security, justice, and social stability, we must remain steadfast in our commitment to fostering a society that is not only safe but also just and equitable.
Our collective efforts towards ensuring that justice is served, that our security personnel are protected and supported, and that the root causes of vandalism and violence are addressed, are pivotal in shaping a society where peace, justice, and security prevail.
Did You Know?
- The Department of State Services (DSS), where the murdered operatives were from, is primarily responsible for domestic intelligence and counterintelligence activities in Nigeria.
- Lagos State, where the incident and trial occurred, is the most populous state in Nigeria and is known for its significant economic and social activities.
- Ikorodu, the area where the DSS operatives were ambushed and murdered, is located in the northeast of Lagos State and is known for its significant agricultural and fishing activities.
- The Lagos State High Court, where the trial was held, is one of the highest courts for Lagos State and handles significant and high-profile cases within the state.
- The concept of “conspiracy to commit murder,” one of the charges against the convicts, involves an agreement between two or more persons to commit the unlawful killing of another person.