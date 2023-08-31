Urgent Action Needed on Court Case Backlog, Says Appeal Court President

Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, President of the Court of Appeal, is raising the alarm. She is concerned about the backlog of cases in courts nationwide.
Speaking at the Nigerian Bar Association’s annual conference, she called for immediate action. The issue, she says, threatens the credibility of the legal system.
Dongban-Mensem highlighted various challenges. These include inadequate funding and a lack of infrastructure.
She emphasized that timely justice is crucial. It’s essential for both litigants and the legal system’s credibility.
To tackle the backlog, she offered a solution. Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms should be explored.
The Court of Appeal already has an active ADR Centre. It operates in Abuja, Lagos, and Port Harcourt divisions.
Editorial
Clearing the Backlog: A Test for Judicial Efficiency
The call for urgent action on the backlog of court cases by Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem is timely. It’s a pressing issue that undermines the credibility of Nigeria’s legal system.
A backlog not only delays justice but also erodes public trust. Immediate action is needed.
Inadequate funding and infrastructure are significant challenges. They contribute to the backlog and slow down the judicial process.
Addressing these issues is not just the responsibility of the judiciary. It’s a collective effort that involves the government and the legal community.
Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanisms are a viable solution. They can expedite the resolution of cases and reduce the backlog.
However, ADR is not a one-size-fits-all solution. It’s effective for certain types of cases but not for all.
The use of technology can also play a role. It can streamline case management and reduce delays.
However, the adoption of technology must be thoughtful. It should not compromise the integrity of the judicial process.
The backlog of cases is a complex issue. It requires a multi-faceted approach for resolution.
The call for action is a step in the right direction. But it must be followed by concrete measures to be effective.
Did You Know?
- The backlog of court cases is a global issue, affecting both developed and developing countries.
- Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanisms are increasingly being used worldwide to expedite case resolution.
- Inadequate funding is one of the leading causes of court case backlogs.
- Timely justice is considered a human right under international law.
- The use of technology in the judicial process is a growing trend but comes with challenges.