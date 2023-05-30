US Forfeiture Verdict on Tinubu’s $460,000 Presented in Tribunal by Witness

In the unfolding petition involving the Labour Party’s candidate, Peter Obi, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and President Bola Tinubu, the Labour Party introduced its initial witness today (Tuesday).
Jibrin Okutepa, the legal representative for Obi and the LP, declared that tendered documents, numbered one to four, along with their receipts, reveal Vice President Kashim Shettima’s acceptance of his nomination as the vice-presidential candidate for the APC.
The first witness, Lawrence Nwakaeti, a practising solicitor, disclosed that he was deposed to the witness statement on March 20, 2023.
A special section of the documents deposed by Nwakaeti relates to the alleged $460,000 forfeited by Tinubu to the US government.
One of the key reasons the LP and Obi are requesting the court to void Tinubu’s victory is an allegation that, at the time of the election, Tinubu was ineligible to run for the office of the President. The allegation involves a fine of $460,000 for an offence relating to narcotics trafficking, levied by the United States District Court, Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division, in Case No: 93C 4483.
During the cross-examination, the witness acknowledged that the judgment was not registered in Nigeria, and there was no supporting certificate from any consulate in Nigeria or America. He maintained, however, that “the judgment speaks for itself.”
When APC counsel Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, questioned the absence of certificates, Nwakaeti conceded none from the US consular.
Upon further interrogation, Nwakaeti admitted he did not know about a Formal Clearance Report by the Legal Attachee from the American Embassy regarding the alleged indictment and forfeiture dated February 4, 2003.
The proceedings have been adjourned till May 31 by Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani, the court’s presiding judge.
Editorial
The Question of Qualification: Tinubu’s $460,000 Forfeiture
The unfolding saga involving the Labour Party’s petition against President Bola Tinubu’s election victory due to an alleged $460,000 forfeiture raises severe questions about eligibility criteria for political office holders in Nigeria.
The Labour Party, through their legal representative, is asserting that Tinubu was ineligible to contest the presidential election because of a past fine related to narcotics trafficking imposed by the United States District Court.
It’s a heavy accusation that challenges our electoral system’s integrity.
However, there are questions left unanswered. Despite the gravity of the allegations, there seems to be a shortage of concrete evidence. The judgment in question, which could potentially disqualify a president, is not registered in Nigeria, nor does it come with supporting certification from a consulate.
While the witness maintains that “the judgment speaks for itself,” we must remind ourselves that, in legal terms, documentation and solid evidence are paramount.
There is an undeniable need for stringent checks and qualifications for those seeking public office. However, accusations and allegations must be backed by undeniable, irrefutable proof. Therefore, our judicial system must be thorough, comprehensive, and unequivocal in its pursuit of truth and justice.
The spotlight now shifts to May 31, when further hearings occur.
The stakes are high, and the Nigerian public awaits a just resolution.
Did You Know?
- Bola Tinubu, a Nigerian politician, is a member of the All Progressives Congress party and was the Governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007.
- The US District Court, Northern District of Illinois, where the alleged fine was imposed, has jurisdiction over all civil and criminal cases within its territorial limits.
- In Nigeria, political petitions like this one are joint after elections, with candidates and parties often contesting the results.
