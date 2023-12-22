WhatsApp Hacker Detained for N700,000 Fraud, Awaits Trial

Justice Akintayo Aluko of the Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the remand of an alleged internet fraudster, Stephen Ojo, accused of hacking WhatsApp accounts. Ojo will be held at the Ikoyi Center of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS) until January 24, 2024, when his case will be reassigned to another judge.
Ojo was arraigned by officers of Zone 2, Police Command, Onikan, Lagos, on a four-count charge, including conspiracy, identity theft, and obtaining N700,000 under false pretences. The police prosecutor, Zebedee Arekhandia, informed the court that Ojo and others, currently at large, conspired to commit identity theft by hacking the WhatsApp account of Mrs Laraba Shuaibu on September 12, 2024, at Ajao Estate, Lagos.
The prosecutor alleged that Ojo used the hacked account to obtain N700,000 from Mrs. Osasu Tina Eriamiatoe fraudulently. The funds were reportedly transferred into Ojo’s Union Bank account and a PalmPay account belonging to Michael Ijua. Arekhandia argued that these actions contravene various sections of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006, the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015, and the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2022, as amended in 2012.
Despite Ojo’s plea of innocence, claiming he was not the perpetrator of the alleged crimes, Justice Aluko recorded a ‘not guilty plea’ due to the conflicting nature of his statement. The judge, serving as a vacation judge, ordered Ojo’s remand until the case was reassigned to a substantive judge in January 2024.
Editorial
The recent remand of Stephen Ojo, an alleged WhatsApp hacker involved in a N700,000 fraud case, underscores the growing concern over cybercrime in Nigeria. This case highlights the need for robust cybersecurity measures and effective legal frameworks to combat such crimes. Using technology to commit fraud, mainly through social media platforms like WhatsApp, poses a significant threat to individual privacy and financial security.
The decision of the Federal High Court in Lagos to remand the accused until a substantive judge is assigned to the case reflects the seriousness with which the judiciary is treating cybercrime. It sends a clear message that such offences will not be taken lightly and that perpetrators will face the full force of the law. This approach is crucial in deterring potential cybercriminals and protecting citizens from digital fraud.
However, this case also brings to light the challenges in prosecuting cybercrime. The complexities of digital evidence, the anonymity afforded by the internet, and the often transnational nature of these crimes make it difficult to apprehend and prosecute offenders. There is a need for enhanced cooperation between law enforcement agencies, judicial authorities, and technology companies to tackle these challenges effectively.
Public awareness and education on cybersecurity are essential. Individuals must be informed about the risks associated with digital platforms and how to protect themselves from potential fraud. This includes being cautious about sharing personal information and vigilant for signs of hacking or fraudulent activities.
The case of Stephen Ojo serves as a reminder of the ongoing battle against cybercrime and the importance of a multi-faceted approach that includes legal action, technological solutions, and public awareness to safeguard against such threats.
Did You Know?
- WhatsApp, a popular messaging app, has over 2 billion users worldwide and is frequently targeted by hackers due to its widespread use.
- Cybercrime in Nigeria has been on the rise, with the country experiencing various forms of digital fraud and identity theft.
- The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) is crucial in rehabilitating offenders, including those involved in cybercrimes.
- The Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud-Related Offences Act of 2006 in Nigeria provides the legal framework for prosecuting financial fraud cases.
- Identity theft is a significant concern in the digital age, as personal information can be easily compromised and used for fraudulent activities.