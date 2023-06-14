NLC Advocates Economic Equality to Tackle Rising Child Labour

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called for implementing policies to bridge the economic inequality gap. They believe this will address the escalating rate of child labour worldwide.
The NLC President, Mr Joe Ajaero, made this statement while speaking to journalists at the 111th Session of the International Labour Conference in Geneva, Switzerland. Ajaero was responding to the address given by the Director-General of the International Labour Organisation, Mr Gilbert Houngbo, during the commemoration of Child Labour Day on June 12.
Ajaero highlighted that child labour is a global issue, not exclusive to Nigeria. He noted that the extent and form of child labour vary from country to country, state to state, and over time.
He emphasised the link between child labour and poverty, particularly parents’ poverty. Ajaero stated,
“The more the parents are poor, the more they will turn the children into breadwinners in families.”
He further pointed out that achieving significant progress in addressing child labour would be challenging in a country where about 133 million people are multi-dimensionally poor.
Ajaero identified factors such as parents’ unemployment and minimum wage non-payment by some State governments as contributing to the child labour issue in Nigeria.
He noted that children are often forced to work, some hawking goods on the streets, others working in construction industries where child labour is prevalent.
The NLC President argued that even if legislation is enacted to outlaw child labour, without efforts to bridge income inequality or reduce poverty levels, such laws would have little effect in a country plagued by militancy and kidnappers.
Editorial
The call by the NLC for policies to bridge the economic inequality gap is a crucial step towards addressing the issue of child labour. Child labour is a complex problem that requires a multi-faceted approach. While legislation is essential, it is not sufficient on its own.
Addressing economic inequality is a vital part of the solution. When families are impoverished, they are often forced to make difficult choices, including sending their children to work. By addressing economic inequality, we can help to alleviate the financial pressures that lead to child labour.
However, it is also essential to recognise that child labour is not just an economic issue. It is also a social issue linked to education, social norms, and enforcing labour laws.
Therefore, a comprehensive approach that addresses these various factors is needed.
The issue of child labour is pressing, and it is encouraging to see the NLC taking a stand on this issue.
It is hoped that their call for action will lead to meaningful change and contribute to eradicating child labour in Nigeria and beyond.
Did You Know?
- The International Labour Organisation estimates that 152 million children worldwide are engaged in child labour.
- Almost half of child labourers perform hazardous work that risks their health and safety.
- Child labour is most prevalent in Africa, where about 72 million children work.
- The agriculture sector employs the most significant number of child labourers, accounting for 71% of all child labour worldwide.
