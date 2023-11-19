26 Illegal Immigrants Handed Over to NIS by Police in Edo State

The Nigeria Police have transferred 26 illegal aliens to the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) for interrogation. These individuals were apprehended in Ayua, near Auchi, Edo State. The Edo State Police Command’s spokesman, Chidi Nwabuzor, disclosed this development on Friday in Benin, stating that the transfer to the Edo State Command of NIS occurred on Monday, November 13, 2023.
Upon questioning, it was discovered that the aliens struggled to communicate in English or identify their countries of origin. They confessed to being brought into Nigeria through the Cameroon border by a young man. The group consisted of 16 males and eight females from Cameroon, and two individuals, a male and a female, from Burkina Faso. They were arrested at Ayua-Uzaire, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State on November 9th, 2023.
The Nigerian who facilitated their entry, an excavator operator who had lived and worked in Cameroon for years, admitted to bringing the foreigners to Nigeria for excavation work. The NIS Edo Command’s spokesman, Mr. Ki Ake, has yet to comment on the issue. However, it was learned that the 26 migrants are being held in a special facility of the service pending a thorough investigation. The Comptroller of Immigration in Edo has directed that the illegal migrants be screened, profiled, and documented. Their arrest followed credible intelligence received by the Divisional Police Officer of Jattu divisional police headquarters.
Editorial
The recent arrest and handover of 26 illegal aliens in Edo State to the Nigeria Immigration Service is a significant development in the ongoing efforts to regulate immigration and maintain national security. This incident highlights the complexities of managing borders and the challenges faced by law enforcement agencies in tracking and controlling illegal migration.
The involvement of a Nigerian in facilitating the illegal entry of these individuals raises concerns about the internal networks that support such activities. It underscores the need for more robust measures to detect and dismantle these networks. The commitment of the Edo State Police Command and the NIS to thoroughly investigate and document these cases is commendable and essential for developing effective strategies to combat illegal immigration.
This case illustrates the importance of intelligence-led policing and inter-agency collaboration in addressing the issue of illegal immigration. It also emphasizes the need for continuous vigilance and proactive measures to safeguard the nation’s borders against unlawful entry.
Did You Know?
- Illegal immigration poses various challenges, including security risks and strain on public resources.
- Edo State, located in the southern part of Nigeria, is a significant transit point for migrants due to its geographical location.
- Effective border control and immigration management are crucial for national security and socio-economic stability.
- Collaboration between local police and immigration authorities is vital in identifying and addressing illegal immigration.
- Comprehensive immigration policies and enforcement are necessary to manage migration flows and ensure the safety and well-being of both citizens and migrants.