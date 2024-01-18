Abia Police Chief Apologizes for TV Show Guest Arrest, Vows Investigation

Abia State Commissioner of Police, Mr Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, has issued an apology following the unprofessional conduct of police officers who disrupted a live broadcast at ABN television and radio studio in Umuahia, resulting in the arrest of a guest. The incident occurred on Wednesday and was addressed in a statement released Thursday by the state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Maureen Chinaka. The statement, titled “Arrest Incident at ABN TV/Radio Station, CP Abia State Visits ABN TV/Radio, Takes Necessary Disciplinary Action,” acknowledged the inappropriate actions of the officers involved.
The statement clarified that while police officers are not prohibited from making arrests in a studio, the circumstances of this particular case did not justify such actions. Commissioner Onwuemelie visited the ABN TV/Radio station on January 17 to assess the situation and held discussions with the Director of ABN TV/Radio, where he expressed regret for the officers’ conduct. The matter was amicably resolved.
The officers involved in the incident have been defaulted, and their orderly room trial commenced on January 18, 2023. If found guilty, they will face disciplinary actions. The Abia State Police Command emphasized its commitment to maintaining a professional, service-driven, law-abiding, and people-friendly police force, aligning with the vision of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Ebetokun. The incident involved the forceful arrest of Mr. Udensi Donald during the live program “Youth Rendezvous,” anchored by Grace Onyekachi.
Editorial:
The recent incident at ABN TV/Radio in Umuahia, where police officers arrested a guest during a live broadcast, raises important questions about the balance between law enforcement and civil liberties. The apology from the Abia State Commissioner of Police is a step in the right direction, acknowledging the need for professionalism and restraint in police conduct. However, this incident should prompt a broader reflection on the protocols and training of police officers, especially in situations involving the media and public spaces.
The freedom of the press and the right to free speech are fundamental pillars of democracy. Any action that seems to infringe upon these rights, especially by those in authority, must be carefully scrutinized and addressed. The swift response and promise of an investigation by the police command are commendable. Still, they also highlight the need for ongoing training and awareness among law enforcement personnel regarding the rights of citizens and the media.
This incident should catalyze dialogue between law enforcement agencies and media organizations to establish clear guidelines and a mutual understanding of roles and responsibilities. Building a relationship based on respect and understanding is crucial for the functioning of a democratic society. As we move forward, let’s work towards a society where the freedom of expression is protected and law enforcement is conducted with the utmost professionalism and respect for civil liberties.
Did You Know?
- Abia State, located in southeastern Nigeria, was created in 1991 and is known for its rich cultural heritage.
- The Nigerian Police Force is one of the largest in Africa, with a mandate to ensure public safety and security nationwide.
- The concept of ‘Community Policing’ has been increasingly adopted in Nigeria, aiming to strengthen the relationship between the police and the communities they serve.
- Freedom of the press is enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution, highlighting the importance of media independence.
- Umuahia, the capital of Abia State, played a significant historical role as the headquarters of the secessionist state of Biafra during the Nigerian Civil War.