Abia Police Interrupt Live TV Show to Arrest Guest, Sparking Outrage

In a startling incident at ABN TV in Umuahia, Abia State, police officers forcibly arrested a guest, Mr Udensi Donald, during a live broadcast of the program “Youth Rendezvous,” hosted by Grace Onyekachi. The Director of ABN TV/Radio, Ifeanyi Okali, reported this incident on his Facebook page, expressing deep concern over what he described as an infringement on press freedom and human rights.
The incident occurred around 2:40 pm on Tuesday, January 16, 2023, when the police, acting on a family-related petition against Mr Donald by his senior brother, Mr Uche Onwuka Udensi, stormed the station. Despite requests from the staff to conclude the live program before proceeding with the arrest, the police insisted on detaining Mr. Donald immediately, interrupting the broadcast.
Okali criticized the police’s actions as overzealous and contrary to the principles of police-civil relations advocated by the Commissioner of Police, CP Kene Onwuemeile. He also noted that some items belonging to the station were damaged during the police invasion. Okali has called for an apology from the state police command for this incident, which he views as a provocative act against the media.
Editorial:
The recent incident at ABN TV in Umuahia, where police officers disrupted a live broadcast to arrest a guest, raises serious concerns about the state of press freedom and civil liberties in our society. This act, rightly condemned by the Director of ABN TV/Radio, represents a disturbing encroachment on the media’s ability to operate without fear or favour.
As advocates for a free and fair press, we must view this incident not just as an isolated event but as a symptom of a more significant issue that threatens the very foundations of our democracy. The media serves as a watchdog for society, and any attempt to intimidate or obstruct its operation attacks the public’s right to information.
The police’s role in maintaining law and order is unquestionable, but it must be balanced with respect for the rights of individuals and institutions. How Mr. Udensi Donald was arrested, disrupting a live program and reportedly causing property damage, reflects a disregard for these principles. It undermines the efforts to foster a positive relationship between the police and the community, as championed by Commissioner of Police CP Kene Onwuemeile.
We call for a thorough investigation into this incident and appropriate measures to prevent such occurrences. An apology from the state police command would be a step towards acknowledging the error and reaffirming their commitment to upholding the law while respecting human rights and press freedom.
Did You Know?
- Umuahia, the capital of Abia State, is historically known as Nigeria’s central railway and agricultural centre.
- Nigeria ranks 120th out of 180 countries in the 2021 World Press Freedom Index, reflecting journalists’ challenges.
- The Nigerian Police Force was established in 1930 and is Nigeria’s principal law enforcement agency.
- “Youth Rendezvous” is a popular program on ABN TV that focuses on issues affecting young people in Nigeria.
- Abia State, located in southeastern Nigeria, is known for its rich cultural heritage and is a major centre for commerce and industry in the region.