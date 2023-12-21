Advocacy for Specialized Officers in Police Stations to Tackle Critical Issues

Edewor Egedegbe, the chair of RobbyDee Global Security Ltd., has called for the establishment of special desk officers in all police stations nationwide. This proposal was made at a one-day security summit organized by the Human Rights Protection Congress (HRPC) in Ekpan Community, Uvwie LGA of Delta, in collaboration with the Uvwie LGA, the police, and the Delta command.
Egedegbe emphasized that these special desk officers would be responsible for addressing critical concerns such as rape and assault. He suggested that these officers initially receive complaints and then refer the matters to the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) for further action. He advocated for a quick response approach at divisional and tactical levels to prevent issues from escalating.
Highlighting the importance of proactive security measures, Egedegbe stated that adequate security involves anticipating and preventing security breaches before they occur. He stressed that proactive security teams should address security gaps and mitigate risks to stay ahead of potential threats.
Egedegbe outlined various forms of human security necessary for sustainable development, including economic, food, health, environmental, personal, political, and community security. He underscored that security is a collective responsibility involving security personnel and civilians.
Egedegbe called for deep involvement from citizens, community leaders, and security agencies to ensure adequate security and sustainable development. He also reminded that national security is a primary responsibility of the government, which should manage the security sector by democratic best practices.
CSP Aliyu Shaba, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ekpan division, in his goodwill message, reported a significant reduction in crime in the Uvwie LGA since his appointment. He attributed this success to the robust relationship between the police and the community. Shaba detailed his efforts in weapon recovery and reducing cultism, emphasizing the effectiveness of community involvement in policing.
Shaba encouraged those who have renounced cultism and feel threatened to seek police protection and urged parents to advise their children against criminal activities. He also called on the human rights group to continue raising awareness about the perils of crime.
Editorial
The recent advocacy by Edewor Egedegbe for the introduction of special desk officers in police stations is a commendable initiative that addresses a critical need in our law enforcement system. This proposal, aimed at handling sensitive issues like rape and assault, reflects a deep understanding of the complexities and sensitivities involved in such cases.
The establishment of specialized desks within police stations can significantly improve the handling of these delicate matters. It ensures that victims are met with trained personnel equipped to deal with their cases with empathy, discretion, and efficiency. This approach not only aids in effective case management but also encourages victims to come forward, knowing that their concerns will be addressed appropriately.
Egedegbe’s emphasis on a proactive security approach is particularly noteworthy. In a world where security threats are increasingly unpredictable and diverse, anticipating and preventing such threats is invaluable. This proactive stance is essential for addressing individual crimes and fostering a sense of safety and trust within the community.
The success story shared by CSP Aliyu Shaba of the Ekpan division further underscores the importance of community-police collaboration. His approach of involving community leaders in addressing crime issues is a community policing model that other regions could emulate. It demonstrates how effective communication and cooperation between the police and the community can significantly reduce crime.
Considering these initiatives, it’s crucial to remember that effective law enforcement and community safety are collaborative efforts. It requires the commitment and participation of not just the police and security agencies but also every citizen. By working together, we can create a safer, more secure society.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s police force was established in 1930, evolving from the Lagos Police established in 1896.
- The Nigerian Police Force is one of the largest in Africa, with over 350,000 officers.
- Community policing in Nigeria has been increasingly recognized as a vital strategy in crime prevention and community safety.
- The concept of specialized desks in police stations is part of a global trend towards more sensitive and specialized handling of certain types of crimes.
- Nigeria has made significant strides in improving police accountability and transparency, including establishing the Police Service Commission in 2001.