Afunanya Appointed to Head DSS’s New Public Relations Directorate

The Department of State Services (DSS) has introduced a new Directorate of Public Relations and Strategic Communications (DPRSC). The establishment of this directorate, as revealed in a DSS DPRSC statement, is a move by the Director General, Yusuf Bichi, to enhance the agency’s engagement with the public and further democratic governance, transparency, and accountability.
Peter Afunanya, previously the Public Relations Officer of the DSS, has been appointed to lead this new directorate. His appointment became effective on September 26, 2023.
The DSS has lauded its Director General, Alhaji Yusuf Magaji Bichi, for this expansion initiative and specifically for selecting Afunanya to steer the directorate.
Editorial:
The DSS’s establishment of the new Directorate of Public Relations and Strategic Communications signifies a positive shift towards transparency and public engagement. In an era of information dissemination, such a move is timely and essential.
The appointment of Peter Afunanya, with his background and experience, suggests a commitment to effective communication. It’s imperative for security agencies, like the DSS, to maintain open channels of communication with the public, fostering trust and understanding.
This new directorate could serve as a bridge, narrowing the gap between the agency and the citizens it serves.
Did You Know?
- The Department of State Services (DSS) is Nigeria’s primary domestic intelligence agency.
- Effective public relations can be pivotal in shaping the public’s perception of security agencies.
- The DSS has been involved in various high-profile operations and investigations in Nigeria.
- Transparent communication from security agencies can enhance public trust and cooperation.
- Established in 1986, the DSS has evolved, adapting to Nigeria’s changing security landscape.