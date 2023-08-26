Anambra Police Inspector Rewarded for Rejecting Hefty Bribe

Anambra State’s Police Commissioner, Aderemi Adeoye, has rewarded a police inspector with N250,000. The inspector, Charity Oyor, rejected a bribe from suspected thieves.
Oyor was on traffic duty in Onitsha Main Market. She spotted a bus carrying bundles of suspicious cables.
Instead of explaining, the driver offered her a bribe. Oyor rejected the offer and called her Divisional Police Officer (DPO).
The DPO, Superintendent Joy Ikpeama, arrived and arrested the suspect. The cables were impounded for investigation.
State Police Public Relations Officer Tochukwu Ikenga reported the incident. The suspect offered another N500,000 bribe at the station, which was also rejected.
The Commissioner of Police was briefed on the matter. He ordered further investigation into the origin of the cables.
During the cash award presentation, the Commissioner praised Oyor and her DPO. He urged all officers to uphold professional ethics.
In her speech, Inspector Oyor thanked the Commissioner. She promised to continue her dedication to her job.
Editorial:
The recent act of integrity by Police Inspector Charity Oyor in Anambra State is a beacon of hope for law enforcement in Nigeria. Rejecting a bribe, especially one as substantial as N500,000, is a commendable act that deserves recognition.
Such actions not only restore public faith in the police force but also set a standard for other officers to emulate.
However, the reward of N250,000 raises questions about the scale of incentives for ethical conduct. While the gesture is laudable, it’s essential to ask if monetary rewards are the best way to encourage integrity among law enforcement officers.
A comprehensive approach, including career advancements and public recognition, may be more effective in the long run.
The role of leadership in shaping ethical conduct cannot be overstated. The Divisional Police Officer’s prompt action and the Commissioner’s subsequent involvement are examples of good leadership.
The higher-ups in the police force must continue fostering an environment that rewards integrity and punishes corruption.
Did You Know?
- Anambra State is one of Nigeria’s 36 states in the country’s southeastern part.
- Bribery is a significant issue in Nigeria, affecting various sectors, including law enforcement.
- The Nigerian Police Force was established in 1930 and is Nigeria’s principal law enforcement agency.
- “DPO” stands for Divisional Police Officer, a vital role in the Nigerian Police Force.
- In 2020, Nigeria was ranked 149th out of 180 countries in Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index.