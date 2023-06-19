Civil Society Group Advocates for Lawful Appointment of Next Police Chief

The Nigerian Civil Society Contact Group has urged President Bola Tinubu to ensure the next Inspector General of Police (IGP) is appointed per the country’s laws.
The group, which made this call during a press conference in Abuja, emphasised the need to set aside sentiments in selecting a successor to the current IGP, Usman Alkali, considering the audacity of criminal elements in recent years.
The group’s National Secretary, Ayo Omoleaupen, implored the Commander-in-Chief to prioritise proven capacity, experience, and energy when choosing the country’s next police boss. He highlighted the importance of the next IGP being a deliberate choice capable of tackling the country’s escalating internal security challenges.
The group also stressed the importance of adhering to Section 7(6) of the Nigeria Police Act 2020, which stipulates a four-year tenure for the IGP.
They expressed confidence in President Tinubu’s democratic credentials and his ability to reflect these in choosing the next IGP.
Editorial:
A Call for Lawful Leadership Selection in Nigeria’s Police Force
The Nigerian Civil Society Contact Group’s call for the lawful appointment of the next Inspector General of Police (IGP) reminds us of the importance of due process in our democratic institutions.
The group’s plea to President Bola Tinubu to prioritise experience, capacity, and energy in the selection process is a testament to the urgent need for competent leadership in Nigeria’s escalating security challenges.
Critics may argue that the call for a lawful appointment is a mere formality and that the real issue lies in the systemic problems within the police force. While there is some truth to this argument, it is essential to remember that leadership plays a crucial role in shaping institutional culture and effectiveness.
The appointment of the next IGP presents an opportunity to set a new direction for the Nigerian Police Force. By adhering to the law and prioritising merit over sentiment, we can lay the foundation for a police force that is effective and trusted by its citizens.
The task ahead is undoubtedly challenging, but with exemplary leadership and a commitment to reform, it is a challenge that we can overcome.
Did you know?
- The Nigeria Police Force was established in 1930 and is Nigeria’s principal law enforcement agency.
- The Nigeria Police Force is currently headed by an Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.
- The Nigeria Police Force has a staff strength of about 371,800.
- There are plans to increase the force to 650,000, adding 280,000 recruits to the existing 370,000.
- The Inspector General of Police is the highest-ranking officer in the force.
