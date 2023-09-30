Customs Apprehends Notorious Wildlife Smuggler

The Nigeria Customs Service’s Federal Operations Unit, Zone A Ikeja, has successfully detained Mr Felix Maiva, a prominent figure in wildlife smuggling. According to a statement released by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Theophilus Duniya, Maiva had been evading capture since 2021.
The arrest came as a result of a prior discovery in 2021 of a 20-foot container at Apapa Port, which was packed with wildlife and destined for Vietnam.
This container was found to hold a staggering 4,752kg of elephant ivory, 5,239kg of pangolin scales, 5kg of rhinoceros horns, and even lion skeletons. These illicit wildlife items were set to be shipped to Haiphong, Vietnam, in January 2021 via the Apapa Seaport in Lagos, Nigeria.
It’s important to note that a previous wildlife confiscation by the NCS in Apapa led to the conviction of a clearing agent, Mr Felix Olame, by a Federal High Court in Lagos in June 2023.
Editorial
The arrest of Mr Felix Maiva is a significant step forward in the fight against wildlife smuggling, a crime that has far-reaching consequences for our environment and biodiversity. Wildlife smuggling not only threatens the existence of endangered species but also poses risks to global health and security.
The dedication of the Nigeria Customs Service in tackling this issue is commendable. However, this arrest also highlights the vast and intricate networks of illegal wildlife trade that exist globally. Nations must collaborate and strengthen their efforts to dismantle these networks.
For Nigeria, this incident serves as a reminder of the need to bolster our border security and surveillance mechanisms. It’s also essential to raise awareness about the dangers of wildlife smuggling and its impact on our ecosystem. We must all play our part in preserving our planet’s rich biodiversity.
Did You Know?
- Pangolins are the most trafficked mammals in the world, primarily for their scales which are used in traditional medicine.
- Elephant ivory is often poached for its tusks, which are highly valued in the illegal wildlife trade.
- Rhinoceros horns are sought after for their supposed medicinal properties, despite no scientific evidence supporting these claims.
- Lion bones and skeletons have become increasingly popular in the illegal wildlife trade, especially in Asia.
- Wildlife smuggling can lead to the spread of zoonotic diseases, posing a threat to global health.