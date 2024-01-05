Customs Seize N406m in Contraband, Including Police Uniforms

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), operating in the Federal Operations Unit Zone B, recently announced a significant seizure of contraband goods valued at over N400 million. This operation spanned the North-West and North-Central regions. Among the confiscated items were thirty-seven bales and four rolls of police camouflage uniforms discovered inside a container. This led to the arrest of four individuals linked to the seizure.
During a press briefing, the Comptroller of Federal Operations Unit Zone B, Dalha Chedi, detailed the activities of the service from November to December 2023. Based on credible intelligence, the operation took place along the Lokoja-Abuja Expressway. Chedi highlighted that the unit’s efforts against smuggling resulted in 71 seizures of 12 items at various locations. These items pose severe health and safety risks to Nigerians.
Chedi further revealed that in 2023, the unit made seizures worth over N4 billion in duty-paid value. This figure represents a 100% increase from the N2 billion seizures 2022. The Kaduna Area Command of the Nigerian Customs also reported generating over N16 billion from import and excise duty in 2023. This marks a 21.93% increase compared to 2022. Muhammad Aminu, the command’s spokesman, noted this as the first time the command collected over N2 billion in revenue. He emphasized the customs area controller’s office’s openness to importers, exporters, and other terminal operators.
Editorial
As we reflect on the recent achievements of the Nigerian Customs Service, particularly in the Federal Operations Unit Zone B, it’s evident that the fight against smuggling is intensifying. The seizure of contraband goods worth over N400 million, including police uniforms, is a testament to the vigilance and effectiveness of our customs officials. This operation disrupts illegal trade activities and protects national security and public safety.
The significance of these seizures cannot be overstated. The presence of unauthorized police uniforms in the wrong hands poses a grave threat to public order and safety. It’s a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges in regulating and monitoring our borders. The customs service’s proactive approach, based on credible intelligence and strategic operations, is commendable. It demonstrates a robust response to these challenges, ensuring that illegal goods are intercepted before they can harm our communities.
The financial impact of these operations is noteworthy. The substantial increase in seizures and revenue generation by the customs service reflects a strengthening of our economic defences. This boosts our national economy and sends a clear message to smugglers and illegal traders: our borders are becoming increasingly impenetrable.
As we move forward, it’s crucial to maintain and enhance these efforts. Continuous training, investment in technology, and intelligence-sharing are crucial to staying ahead of sophisticated smuggling networks. Let’s rally behind our customs service, supporting their endeavours to safeguard our nation’s borders, economy, and public welfare.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian Customs Service was officially established in 1891, making it one of the oldest government agencies in Nigeria.
- Nigeria’s customs service is crucial in trade facilitation, generating significant revenue through duties and tariffs.
- The Lokoja-Abuja Expressway, a focal point in the recent operation, is a major transportation route connecting several critical regions in Nigeria.
- The use of camouflage uniforms by non-military personnel is strictly regulated in Nigeria, highlighting the importance of the recent seizure.
- The Nigerian Customs Service has been increasingly adopting technology, such as scanners and electronic tracking, to enhance border security and customs operations.