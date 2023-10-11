Delta Cp Advocates Against Jungle Justice Among Youths

Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Wale Abass, has issued a stern warning to youths across the state, urging them to refrain from engaging in jungle justice, which he labelled as barbaric and a form of self-help.
This admonition was delivered during a media briefing where he outlined the Command’s accomplishments from July 1 to the end of September 2023. Abass highlighted that jungle justice perpetuates a cycle of violence and lawlessness, jeopardising the safeguarding of victims’ fundamental human rights.
He stressed that victims of self-help are often attacked based on unverified allegations, denying them access to fair hearings. Abass affirmed that the Command would not tolerate such human rights abuses and vowed that perpetrators would be identified, apprehended, and dealt with according to the law.
During the briefing, he disclosed that the Delta State Police Command arrested 13 kidnappers, 7 armed robbers, and 72 cultists, and rescued 9 kidnapped victims, among other achievements, within the reviewed period.
Editorial
The stern warning from CP Wale Abass against jungle justice among Delta State youths underscores a critical issue within the societal framework that demands collective attention and action.
We believe that while the immediate cessation of such acts is imperative, it is equally crucial to delve deeper into the underlying factors that propel individuals towards such drastic measures, ensuring that interventions are not merely superficial but address the root causes.
This situation highlights the necessity for a comprehensive approach that not only addresses the immediate manifestations of jungle justice but also explores and addresses the underlying factors that may be propelling such actions.
Did You Know?
- Jungle justice, or mob justice, refers to when a crowd takes the law into its own hands to injure or kill a person accused of wrongdoing without legal authority.
- Delta State, located in the South-South geo-political zone of Nigeria, was created in 1991 and has Asaba as its capital.
- The Nigerian Police Force was established in 1930 and is the principal law enforcement agency in Nigeria.
- Human rights in Nigeria are protected under the 1999 Constitution, but issues like jungle justice often pose challenges to these protections.
- The concept of “fair hearing” is embedded in Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.