Delta Police Bolster Yuletide Security At Shopping Centers And More1

Delta Police Bolster Yuletide Security at Shopping Centers and More

By / Law Enforcement /

To ensure public safety during the festive season, the Delta State Police Commissioner, CP Wale Abass, has orchestrated a widespread deployment of police personnel throughout the state. This initiative, aimed at bolstering security before, during, and after the Yuletide celebrations, was announced by the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe.

Bet9ja banner

The directive from CP Wale Abass mandates all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and Tactical Commanders to strategically position their forces to safeguard all citizens. The police operations will focus on visible policing, particularly at crucial celebration locations like shopping centres and resort areas.

Additionally, the police will concentrate on special crime awareness and prevention operations, targeting crimes commonly associated with the festive season. CP Wale Abass has urged the public to remain vigilant and conscious of their surroundings to avoid falling victim to opportunistic criminals who may exploit the festive atmosphere.

DSP Edafe further relayed the CP’s advice to the public to abide by the law and actively engage in community policing, contributing to the fight against crime during the festive period and beyond. The Commissioner of Police, representing the officers and men of the Command, extended wishes for a hitch-free celebration to all Deltans and residents, assuring them of the Command’s readiness for the festivities. He emphasized that anyone with criminal intentions will be decisively dealt with.

Bet9ja banner

Editorial

The Delta State Police Command’s decision to deploy many officers across the state for the Yuletide season is a commendable and necessary measure to ensure public safety. This action demonstrates a clear understanding of the heightened need for security during widespread celebrations and social gatherings.

The focus on visible policing in shopping centres and other popular spots is a strategic approach to deter potential criminal activities. It sends a strong message that the police are vigilant and ready to respond, instilling a sense of security among the public. This visibility is crucial in preventing crimes and maintaining order during a traditionally seen increase in social activities.

Bet9ja banner

The emphasis on crime awareness and prevention is equally important. By targeting more prevalent crimes during the festive season, the police act reactively and take steps to prevent incidents before they occur. This proactive stance is vital in a comprehensive security strategy.

The call for public vigilance and participation in community policing is a crucial aspect of this initiative. It recognizes that public safety is a shared responsibility and that the effectiveness of policing is greatly enhanced by community support and cooperation. This collaborative approach is essential in creating a safe and secure environment.

The Delta State Police Command’s measures for the Yuletide season are a testament to their commitment to public safety. It is an approach that other states can emulate, ensuring that festive celebrations are joyous and safe for everyone involved.

Bet9ja banner

Did You Know?

  1. Delta State, often called the ‘Big Heart of Nigeria’, is known for its rich cultural diversity and numerous ethnic groups.
  2. Community policing in Nigeria has been increasingly recognized as an effective strategy for crime prevention and building trust between the police and communities.
  3. The concept of visible policing is based on the principle that the presence of police officers can deter potential criminals and reassure the public.
  4. During festive seasons, there is typically an increase in shopping and social activities, which can lead to a higher risk of petty crimes like pickpocketing.
  5. Delta State is home to several natural reserves and is known for its scenic landscapes, attracting tourists from within and outside Nigeria.

Author

  • Celima Sulaimon

    Celima enjoys cooking, driving, and taking care of her two kids. She has a passion for cooking and loves to make different dishes that are healthy and delicious. Celima spends most of her time in the kitchen when she's not at work or with her children. When she's not cooking, Celima likes to drive around town and explore new places on an adventurous road trips with friends or family. But, when caring for her loved ones, no job is too big or small for this go-getter! Email Celima @ celima.sulaimon@yohaig.ng

    View all posts

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Bet Bonanza Nigeria
1xbet Nigeria
Scroll to Top