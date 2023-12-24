Delta Police Bolster Yuletide Security at Shopping Centers and More

To ensure public safety during the festive season, the Delta State Police Commissioner, CP Wale Abass, has orchestrated a widespread deployment of police personnel throughout the state. This initiative, aimed at bolstering security before, during, and after the Yuletide celebrations, was announced by the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe.
The directive from CP Wale Abass mandates all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and Tactical Commanders to strategically position their forces to safeguard all citizens. The police operations will focus on visible policing, particularly at crucial celebration locations like shopping centres and resort areas.
Additionally, the police will concentrate on special crime awareness and prevention operations, targeting crimes commonly associated with the festive season. CP Wale Abass has urged the public to remain vigilant and conscious of their surroundings to avoid falling victim to opportunistic criminals who may exploit the festive atmosphere.
DSP Edafe further relayed the CP’s advice to the public to abide by the law and actively engage in community policing, contributing to the fight against crime during the festive period and beyond. The Commissioner of Police, representing the officers and men of the Command, extended wishes for a hitch-free celebration to all Deltans and residents, assuring them of the Command’s readiness for the festivities. He emphasized that anyone with criminal intentions will be decisively dealt with.
Editorial
The Delta State Police Command’s decision to deploy many officers across the state for the Yuletide season is a commendable and necessary measure to ensure public safety. This action demonstrates a clear understanding of the heightened need for security during widespread celebrations and social gatherings.
The focus on visible policing in shopping centres and other popular spots is a strategic approach to deter potential criminal activities. It sends a strong message that the police are vigilant and ready to respond, instilling a sense of security among the public. This visibility is crucial in preventing crimes and maintaining order during a traditionally seen increase in social activities.
The emphasis on crime awareness and prevention is equally important. By targeting more prevalent crimes during the festive season, the police act reactively and take steps to prevent incidents before they occur. This proactive stance is vital in a comprehensive security strategy.
The call for public vigilance and participation in community policing is a crucial aspect of this initiative. It recognizes that public safety is a shared responsibility and that the effectiveness of policing is greatly enhanced by community support and cooperation. This collaborative approach is essential in creating a safe and secure environment.
The Delta State Police Command’s measures for the Yuletide season are a testament to their commitment to public safety. It is an approach that other states can emulate, ensuring that festive celebrations are joyous and safe for everyone involved.
Did You Know?
- Delta State, often called the ‘Big Heart of Nigeria’, is known for its rich cultural diversity and numerous ethnic groups.
- Community policing in Nigeria has been increasingly recognized as an effective strategy for crime prevention and building trust between the police and communities.
- The concept of visible policing is based on the principle that the presence of police officers can deter potential criminals and reassure the public.
- During festive seasons, there is typically an increase in shopping and social activities, which can lead to a higher risk of petty crimes like pickpocketing.
- Delta State is home to several natural reserves and is known for its scenic landscapes, attracting tourists from within and outside Nigeria.