Dismissed Constables Blame Govt for Bribery Due to Unpaid Salaries

Two special constables from the Oyo State police command, recently dismissed after a viral video showed them demanding money from a female Dutch biker touring African countries, have attributed their actions to the Nigerian government’s failure to pay their salaries. These constables were arrested following the video’s circulation.
The Oyo Commissioner of Police stated that their dismissal was based on the findings of an orderly room investigation. He clarified that these two would not face court prosecution as they were not originally trained officers of the Nigerian police.
In a new viral video, the dismissed officers claimed they had never received any salary or remuneration from the government despite over three years of service. They explained that their roadside monetary demands from motorists were a means of survival used to support themselves and their families.
One dismissed constable expressed, “I served three years and three months without salary. We had to rely on what people gave us on the roadside. This is how we fed ourselves, our children, and our wives.” He also mentioned that their punishment felt disproportionate to their offence, believing they were merely joking with the Dutch tourist. The constables expressed distress over being stripped of their uniforms, equating it to being stripped naked.
Editorial:
As a collective voice in the community, we must confront the troubling issues highlighted by the recent dismissal of two constables from the Oyo State police command. Following a viral video showing them soliciting bribes, their dismissal opens a broader dialogue about the systemic challenges within our law enforcement and governmental structures. The constables’ defence, citing unpaid salaries for over three years, paints a grim picture of desperation and survival.
This incident is not just about individual misconduct; it reflects a deeper, more systemic problem. When those entrusted to uphold the law are left without the primary means to support themselves and their families, it creates a breeding ground for corruption and ethical breaches. It’s a stark reminder that addressing corruption requires punitive measures and a proactive approach to ensure fair and timely compensation for our law enforcement personnel.
As we delve into this issue, we must ask ourselves: How can we expect integrity and professionalism in a system that fails to provide for its own? The plight of these constables should serve as a wake-up call to address the underlying issues of inadequate remuneration and support for our police force. Our commitment to justice and societal well-being hinges on our ability to create a system that supports and values those who serve it. Let this incident not just be a story of dismissal but a catalyst for meaningful reform and a renewed commitment to the welfare of our law enforcement officers.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s police force was established in 1930, evolving from the Lagos Police established in 1896.
- The Oyo State, where the incident occurred, is known for its rich cultural heritage and is home to the first university in Nigeria, the University of Ibadan.
- The Nigerian Police Force is one of the largest in Africa, with over 350,000 officers.
- Special constables in Nigeria are often recruited to assist regular police officers but typically receive less training and remuneration.
- The Dutch biker involved in the incident was touring African countries, highlighting the continent’s growing appeal as a destination for international tourists.