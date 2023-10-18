Dpo Dismissed In Lagos Over Accusations Of Extortion

In a recent turn of events, Idowu Owohunwa, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, has called for the removal of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) from the Meiran Police Station. This decision stems from allegations of extortion.
Ibrahim Saliu, an engineer, shared his ordeal with Yohaig NG. He claimed that officers from the Meiran Police Station, including the DPO, extorted N200,000 from him. These officers, he said, demanded receipts for phones in their possession. Without them, threats of detention loomed.
Initially, a sum of N500,000 was demanded for their release. However, after negotiations, N200,000 was settled upon and paid in cash.
Benjamin Hundeyin, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed this incident on Twitter. He announced the DPO’s removal and stated that the officers involved are now facing an orderly room trial at the Command headquarters.
Editorial:
Trust in law enforcement is paramount. They are our protectors, ensuring safety and upholding the law. But when these protectors become oppressors, trust wavers.
The alleged extortion by Meiran Police Station officers is alarming. It’s not just about the money. It’s about power misuse and public trust erosion. Such actions cast a shadow over dedicated officers who genuinely serve.
The swift action by Commissioner Idowu Owohunwa is a step in the right direction. Removing the DPO and initiating trials for the officers involved sends a message: misconduct won’t be tolerated. But more needs to be done.
Systemic changes are crucial. Regular ethics training, stricter oversight, and transparent investigations can rebuild eroded trust. The public deserves assurance: those who err will face consequences.
Did You Know?
- Lagos State is Nigeria’s most populous, housing over 14 million people.
- Established in 1930, the Nigeria Police Force is the country’s primary law enforcement agency.
- Law enforcement extortion is a global concern, prompting many nations to take stringent measures.
- “Community Policing” is a global trend, fostering police-community collaboration.
- The “X-Squad” in the Nigeria Police Force specifically targets corruption and misconduct within its ranks.