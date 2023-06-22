DSS Investigates Suspended EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, and Associates

The Department of State Services (DSS) has searched the home and office of Abdulrasheed Bawa, the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
The DSS has also extended its probe to Bawa’s close associates in the EFCC, who were invited for questioning over alleged mismanagement, misappropriation, and diversion of proceeds from sold assets forfeited to the EFCC.
Despite being contacted for a comment on the development, the spokesperson for the DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya, declined to comment.
In DSS custody in Abuja, Bawa is under investigation for alleged financial impropriety during his tenure as EFCC chairman.
President Bola Tinubu suspended Bawa indefinitely as EFCC chairman on June 14, after which he was taken into DSS custody.
Reliable sources report that DSS operatives searched Bawa’s Gwarinpa home in Abuja on Saturday in the presence of his wife and children.
Another DSS operative searched Bawa’s office on the same day, presenting a search warrant.
The DSS has yet to file charges against Bawa as the investigation is still ongoing.
The EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, did not respond to inquiries about the situation.
The DSS has obtained an ex parte order to extend Bawa’s detention while the investigation continues.
Editorial
The DSS’s ongoing investigation into the suspended EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, and his associates is a stark reminder of the need for transparency and accountability in public office.
While the allegations against Bawa are yet to be proven, the investigation sends a strong message about the government’s commitment to combating corruption.
However, this investigation must be conducted fairly and transparently.
The DSS must ensure that Bawa and his associates can defend themselves and that any charges against them are based on solid evidence.
The government should also consider implementing more robust measures to prevent corruption in public office.
This could include stricter vetting procedures for public officials and more robust systems for monitoring and auditing their activities.
Did You Know?
- The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was established in 2003 to combat financial and economic crimes in Nigeria.
- The Department of State Services (DSS) is Nigeria’s primary domestic intelligence agency.
- Corruption is considered a significant challenge in Nigeria, ranking 149 out of 180 countries in Transparency International’s 2020 Corruption Perceptions Index.
For the latest Naija news now, look no further than Yohaig NG.
We provide timely and accurate news, exciting features, and insightful editorials.
Our platform encourages readers to engage in discussions and share their views.
Join our community today and stay informed about the issues that matter most to you.
Remember, your voice matters, so feel free to comment and share our stories.