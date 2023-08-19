Efcc And Customs Unite To Combat Rising Illegal Mining In Osun And Oyo

The Ibadan Zonal Command of EFCC and the Oyo/Osun Area Command of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have announced a collaboration to address the surge in illegal mining in Osun and Oyo states.
This partnership was revealed by Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, in a recent statement.
The commitment was solidified during a meeting between EFCC’s Acting Ibadan Zonal Commander, ACE I Halima Rufa’u, and NCS’s Oyo/Osun Area Controller, Comptroller Babajide Jaiyeoba.
Rufa’u expressed concerns over the negative impact of illegal mining on the nation’s economic progress. She emphasised the need for the nation’s natural resources to be utilised for national development rather than for personal gains by a few.
Rufa’u also highlighted the importance of a strengthened alliance between EFCC and NCS to achieve better outcomes. Jaiyeoba, in his response, lauded the EFCC’s efforts in curbing illegal mining and cybercrime in the region.
He expressed confidence in the combined capabilities of both organisations to address the issue effectively.
Editorial:
Illegal mining has long been a thorn in Nigeria’s quest for sustainable economic growth. The recent collaboration between the EFCC and the NCS to combat this menace in Osun and Oyo states is a commendable step in the right direction.
While some might argue that these efforts are too little, too late, it’s clear that the current administration recognises the gravity of the situation.
Illegal mining deprives the nation of valuable resources and poses significant environmental and security risks. The unchecked activities of illegal miners can lead to environmental degradation, loss of biodiversity, and even conflicts within communities.
Moreover, the economic implications are vast. Resources that could have been harnessed for national development are siphoned off, leading to potential revenue loss.
However, tackling this issue requires more than just collaboration between agencies.
It requires a holistic approach that involves local communities, traditional rulers, and other stakeholders. The government must ensure that legal avenues for mining are accessible and attractive, deterring individuals from resorting to illegal means.
Furthermore, there’s a need for stringent monitoring and enforcement mechanisms.
While collaborations like the one between EFCC and NCS are essential, they must be backed by actionable strategies and the political will to see them through.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has vast mineral resources, including gold, coal, bitumen, limestone, and iron ore.
- Illegal mining can lead to environmental degradation and loss of biodiversity.
- Osun State is known for its rich gold deposits.
- The mining sector contributes significantly to Nigeria’s GDP.
- Collaborative efforts between agencies can lead to more effective enforcement against illegal mining activities.