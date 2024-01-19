EFCC Chair Decries Bribery Among Investigators, Vows Action

Mr. Ola Olukoyede, Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has expressed serious concerns about the growing trend of bribery and gratification among the commission’s investigators. In his New Year address to the staff at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja, Olukoyede disclosed that measures are being implemented to address this issue.
The EFCC chairman lamented the negative public perception of EFCC investigators, describing it as an embarrassment to the agency. He emphasized that such unethical behaviour would not be tolerated and vowed to take strict action against any staff member found engaging in corrupt practices. Olukoyede has directed the Department of Internal Affairs to intensify its monitoring of all staff and their activities to safeguard the commission’s reputation.
Olukoyede also mentioned that steps are being taken to improve the welfare of EFCC staff, hinting at positive developments in the new year. He stressed the importance of discipline, integrity, and responsibility in their work, reminding them that much is expected from those to whom much is given.
Reflecting on the past year, Olukoyede noted that the EFCC faced significant challenges but has managed to stabilize the system and introduce new initiatives and policy directions. He outlined a three-pronged agenda for the EFCC, focusing on the commission’s mandate, running the administration and governance of the nation responsibly, and building Nigeria’s international image.
The chairman highlighted the need for preventive mechanisms against corruption, adherence to the rule of law, and public engagement in the fight against corruption. He also emphasized the importance of a transactional credit system to combat corruption. He encouraged staff to familiarize themselves with the commission’s revised guidelines for arrests and bail, aligning with international best practices.
Editorial
The revelation by EFCC Chairman Mr Ola Olukoyede about the prevalence of bribery among the commission’s investigators is a sobering reminder of the challenges facing anti-corruption efforts in Nigeria. His commitment to rooting out corruption within the EFCC itself is a crucial step in strengthening the integrity and effectiveness of the commission.
The fight against corruption is not just about prosecuting external offenders but also ensuring that the institutions responsible for this task uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism. The EFCC’s internal cleansing is essential for maintaining public trust and credibility.
Improving the welfare of EFCC staff is a positive move that can help mitigate the temptation of corrupt practices. However, welfare enhancements must be accompanied by a strong culture of accountability and transparency within the organization. The EFCC’s role in national development and its impact on Nigeria’s international reputation makes it imperative that its staff adhere to the highest ethical standards.
The EFCC’s focus on preventive measures and adherence to the rule of law is commendable. Engaging the public in the fight against corruption and promoting transparency in governance are critical components of a holistic approach to tackling corruption.
As the EFCC continues its vital work, it is essential for all stakeholders, including the government, civil society, and the public, to support and collaborate with the commission. The fight against corruption is a collective responsibility, and systemic reforms and a societal commitment to integrity and accountability must complement the EFCC’s efforts.
Did You Know?
- The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was established in 2003 to combat financial and economic crimes in Nigeria.
- Corruption in Nigeria’s public sector has been a significant challenge, affecting governance and economic development.
- The EFCC has played a significant role in prosecuting high-profile corruption cases and recovering billions of naira in stolen assets.
- The commission operates under the principle of zero tolerance for corruption within and outside its ranks.
- The EFCC’s efforts are part of Nigeria’s broader commitment to implementing anti-corruption measures in line with international standards.