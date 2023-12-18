EFCC Chairman Calls for Legislation Against Unexplained Wealth in Nigeria

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ola Olukoyede, has advocated for legislation targeting unexplained wealth to combat the activities of treasury looters in Nigeria. This call was made at a two-day International Law Conference organized by Christopher University in Mowe, Ogun State, with the theme “Unexplained Wealth in the Global South: Examining the Asset Recovery and Return Trajectory.”
Olukoyede pointed out several countries, including the United Kingdom, Australia, Mauritius, Kenya, Zimbabwe, and Trinidad and Tobago, have adopted Unexplained Wealth Orders (UWO) since 2018. He noted that while Nigeria still relies on Section 7 of the EFCC Establishment Act to address unexplained wealth, there is a need for specific national legislation on the matter.
The EFCC boss, represented by the Abuja Zonal Commander, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, Adebayo Adeniyi, emphasized that tackling unexplained wealth more rigorously worldwide would leave little room for treasury looters to hide. He stated that in Nigeria, unexplained wealth has become a practical means of tracing, identifying, investigating, and prosecuting corruption cases. Suspects of economic and financial crimes are usually required to declare their assets during investigations to establish their actual asset base and any links to corrupt activities.
Olukoyede also highlighted the importance of asset tracing, investigation, and recovery in addressing concerns about unexplained wealth. He mentioned that nations increasingly adopt non-conviction-based asset forfeiture, as unexplained wealth benefits the state only if forfeited. Since its inception, the EFCC has secured significant assets from fraudsters, from houses and vehicles to jewellery and money.
He urged the public to provide information about suspicious assets in their communities, as the commission’s effectiveness depends on available intelligence and information. Olukoyede also touched on the challenges of asset recovery in countries in the global south, noting that ethnic and religious biases often hinder the entire disclosure of information, limiting the effectiveness of anti-corruption agencies.
Editorial:
The call by EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede for legislation against unexplained wealth is a significant step towards strengthening Nigeria’s fight against corruption. The adoption of Unexplained Wealth Orders, as seen in several countries, represents a proactive approach to tackling the root causes of corruption by targeting illicit gains.
The emphasis on asset tracing, investigation, and recovery is crucial in ensuring that ill-gotten wealth does not remain in the hands of corrupt individuals. The move towards non-conviction-based asset forfeiture is a practical solution to the challenges posed by unexplained wealth, ensuring that assets are recovered and used for the benefit of the state.
The EFCC’s reliance on Section 7 of its Establishment Act highlights the need for more specific and robust legislation to address the complexities of unexplained wealth. Such legislation would provide the legal framework to combat corruption and recover assets effectively.
Public participation in providing information about suspicious assets is vital in the fight against corruption. The effectiveness of anti-corruption agencies like the EFCC depends on the cooperation and support of the public in identifying and reporting corrupt practices.
The proposal for legislation against unexplained wealth is a necessary step in enhancing Nigeria’s anti-corruption efforts. Lawmakers must consider this proposal seriously and work towards legislation strengthening the country’s legal framework against corruption.
Did You Know?
- The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was established in 2003 and is tasked with investigating financial crimes such as advance fee fraud (419 fraud) and money laundering.
- Unexplained Wealth Orders (UWOs) are legal mechanisms used to compel individuals to explain the sources of their significant wealth.
- Asset forfeiture is a legal process in which law enforcement agencies seize assets from individuals suspected of involvement in criminal activity.
- Nigeria has been actively working to recover stolen assets and funds, which are often hidden in foreign jurisdictions.
- The fight against corruption in Nigeria is not only a legal battle but also involves cultural and societal changes to promote transparency and accountability.