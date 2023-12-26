EFCC Detains Contractor in N187bn Fraud Case, Probes Ex-Ministers

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested contractor James Okwete in connection with a probe into an alleged N37 billion fraud at the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development. This investigation is part of a more extensive inquiry into alleged graft totalling N150 billion involving three other ministers who served under former President Muhammadu Buhari.
Okwete’s arrest is linked to the tenure of former Minister Sadiya Umar-Farouk. A top EFCC official disclosed that Okwete had provided valuable information implicating Umar-Farouk and the former director-general of the ministry. The EFCC is also investigating three other former ministers for alleged involvement in graft amounting to N150 billion.
The investigation revealed that N37.1 billion was transferred from government funds to 38 different bank accounts associated with Okwete. Okwete, currently detained at the EFCC Headquarters in Abuja, has been cooperating with investigators. He allegedly transferred N6.746 billion to Bureau De Change Operators, withdrew N540 million in cash, and used N2.195 billion to purchase luxury properties in Abuja and Enugu State.
So far, 53 companies have been traced to Okwete, with 47 of these firms used to secure government contracts worth over N27 billion. Okwete is linked to 143 bank accounts across 12 commercial banks, with 134 being corporate accounts connected to various companies.
The EFCC spokesperson declined to comment on the ongoing investigation. Meanwhile, in 2020, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) uncovered N2.67 billion meant for the ministry’s school feeding program in private bank accounts. Despite requests from the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) for transparency, the former minister has not disclosed the names of those involved.
Editorial
The arrest of James Okwete and the ongoing EFCC investigation into alleged massive fraud in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development highlights a critical issue in Nigeria’s fight against corruption. The scale of the alleged fraud, involving billions of naira, underscores the need for robust mechanisms to prevent, detect, and prosecute financial misconduct in government institutions.
This case also highlights the importance of transparency and accountability in public office. The alleged involvement of high-ranking officials and the misuse of funds intended for humanitarian purposes betray a deep-seated problem within the system. It is essential that such cases are thoroughly investigated, and those found guilty are held accountable.
The discovery of funds meant for the school feeding program in private accounts during the COVID-19 lockdown is alarming. This not only represents a misappropriation of funds but also a betrayal of public trust, especially in a program designed to aid vulnerable children.
This investigation should serve as a reminder of the ongoing challenges in Nigeria’s fight against corruption. The government must strengthen its anti-corruption agencies and ensure that justice is served. The public’s confidence in the government’s ability to manage public funds effectively and ethically depends on the outcome of such high-profile cases.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development was established to coordinate national and international humanitarian interventions.
- The EFCC is Nigeria’s agency tasked with investigating financial crimes and corruption.
- Corruption in public institutions undermines governance and hampers development efforts, especially in sectors like humanitarian aid.
- The school feeding program in Nigeria is a critical initiative to improve nutrition and educational outcomes for children, especially in low-income areas.
- Transparency and accountability in public spending are essential for the effective delivery of government services and for maintaining public trust in government institutions.