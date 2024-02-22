Ekiti Police Issue Warning Against Planned “End Nigeria Protest”

In Ekiti State, the police have warned sternly against a planned protest dubbed the “End Nigeria Protest,” which an unidentified group is rumoured to be organized. The Commissioner of Police, Adeniran Akinwale, emphasized that actions threatening the state’s peace would not be tolerated. He called on stakeholders, parents, and guardians to ensure their wards remain law-abiding and avoid activities that could escalate tensions or disrupt the peace.
During an emergency stakeholders meeting in Ado Ekiti, sparked by social media rumours of the protest intended to address the nation’s economic hardship, Akinwale acknowledged citizens’ rights to peaceful assembly but stressed the police’s duty to protect lives and property and maintain order. He expressed concerns that evil forces could hijack such protests, endangering public safety and the fragile peace in Ekiti State and the country.
The police also advised community leaders and landlords to exercise caution regarding their tenants to prevent harbouring individuals who might engage in criminal activities. The statement highlighted the collective responsibility of all citizens to ensure community safety by being vigilant and cooperating with security agencies.
This warning comes in the backdrop of previous protests by farmers affected by the construction of the Ekiti cargo airport, who demonstrated unpaid compensations. The farmers’ protest underscores the growing public discontent over various issues, including economic challenges facing the state and the nation.
Editorial
The Ekiti State Police’s warning against the planned “End Nigeria Protest” reflects the delicate balance between upholding public order and respecting the democratic right to protest. In a country grappling with economic difficulties, expressing public discontent through protests is a testament to the vibrancy of Nigeria’s democracy. However, the potential for such demonstrations to be hijacked by elements intent on causing chaos underscores the need for caution.
The police’s role in safeguarding public safety while ensuring the right to peaceful assembly is crucial. This incident highlights the importance of dialogue and engagement between the authorities and the public to address grievances. It also calls for a proactive approach by the government to mitigate the underlying causes of discontent, such as economic hardship, to prevent the escalation of tensions.
As Ekiti State and Nigeria navigate these challenging times, the collective effort of all stakeholders, including the government, security agencies, community leaders, and citizens, is essential in fostering a peaceful and conducive environment for addressing societal issues. The emphasis on vigilance and community responsibility serves as a reminder of each individual’s role in maintaining peace and security.
Did You Know?
- Ekiti State, located in southwestern Nigeria, is known for its rich cultural heritage and as a centre of education and intellectual life.
- The right to peaceful assembly and protest is enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution, reflecting the country’s commitment to democratic principles.
- Economic hardship and the cost of living have been central themes in protests across Nigeria, highlighting the impact of policies on the populace.
- Community policing and engagement are increasingly recognized as effective strategies for maintaining public safety and preventing crime.
- The construction of infrastructure projects, such as airports, while contributing to economic development, can also lead to land use and compensation disputes, underscoring the need for fair and transparent processes.