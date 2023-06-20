Family Demands Justice for Slain Lagos Cop, Alleges Navy Neglect

The family of the late Assistant Superintendent of Police, Hezekiah Abiona, has accused the Nigerian Navy of neglect following the murder of their breadwinner in the Satellite Town area of Lagos State.
Abiona was reportedly stabbed to death by two naval ratings, Onyekachi Egwin and Nnamani Anointing after a disagreement escalated into a physical altercation. Despite the arrest of the suspects by the Lagos State Police Command, Abiona’s family claims that the Navy has shown no concern for their plight, failing to pay a condolence visit or offer any assistance.
According to Benjamin, Abiona’s son, the family has been left to grapple with the trauma of their loss alone. He expressed concern that the suspects, handed over to the Navy for prosecution, are being shielded from justice.
The family calls for the ratings to be charged for their crime and for the Navy to provide support, mainly through scholarships for Abiona’s children.
The spokesperson for the Nigerian Navy, Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, has stated that the case is ongoing and promised to provide updates after consulting with the legal department.
Editorial
Justice Delayed: The Plight of a Bereaved Family
The tragic death of Assistant Superintendent of Police Hezekiah Abiona, allegedly at the hands of two naval ratings, has exposed a disturbing lack of empathy and accountability within the Nigerian Navy. The family’s pleas for justice and support have seemingly fallen on deaf ears, leaving them to bear their grief and financial struggles alone.
While it is true that the Navy, like any other institution, has a right to conduct its internal investigations, it is equally crucial that such processes are transparent and timely.
If true, the family’s allegations of the Navy shielding the suspects from justice are profoundly concerning and undermine public trust in the institution.
Moreover, the Navy’s apparent indifference towards the family’s plight reminds us of the need for improved victim support mechanisms within law enforcement agencies.
Providing psychological and financial support to the families of officers who die in the line of duty should be a given, not an afterthought.
To address this, the Navy should expedite the legal proceedings against the accused ratings and ensure justice is served. Additionally, a comprehensive support package, including scholarships for the deceased’s children, should be provided to the family.
This will alleviate their immediate financial burdens and convey that the Navy values its personnel and their families.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian Navy is part of the country’s tri-service structure, alongside the Army and Air Force.
- Established in 1956, the Nigerian Navy has a broad mandate that includes enforcing maritime law, enhancing Nigeria’s maritime security, and supporting national economic development.
- The Nigerian Navy has several specialised branches, including the Naval Infantry (the equivalent of the marine corps), the Naval Air Arm, and the Education Corps.
- The Navy has been involved in several peacekeeping missions in Africa, including Sierra Leone and Liberia.
- The Nigerian Navy’s motto is “Onward Together.”
