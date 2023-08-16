Fct Nscdc Intensifies Crackdown On Infrastructure Vandals

The Federal Capital Territory Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Olusola Odumosu, has intensified efforts against vandals and those sabotaging government properties.
Announcing this stance on Tuesday, Odumosu emphasised the importance of safeguarding critical assets, such as traffic lights, communication equipment, and manholes, all of which play a vital role in the daily lives of Nigerians.
Odumosu’s declaration came during his takeover from his predecessor, Peter Maigari, in Abuja. He expressed his commitment to making the FCT safer and highlighted the need for increased security around these facilities.
Odumosu also mentioned plans to rejuvenate the Critical National Assets and Infrastructure Unit to prevent unnecessary government expenditures due to vandalism.
He urged NSCDC personnel to demonstrate dedication and loyalty to the nation in his address. He also encouraged hard work, stating that he expects the same level of commitment from his team.
In his parting words, Maigari, proceeding on a strategic course, advised the personnel to cooperate with the new commandant to enhance the FCT command’s efficiency.
Editorial:
The renewed commitment by the FCT NSCDC to combat vandalism and protect critical national assets is a commendable step in the right direction. Infrastructure vandalism leads to significant financial losses, disrupts daily life, and poses safety risks to the public.
In a rapidly urbanising environment like the FCT, safeguarding infrastructure is paramount.
While some might argue that economic hardships drive these vandals, it’s essential to remember that the destruction of public property affects everyone. It’s a short-sighted solution that exacerbates existing challenges.
The NSCDC’s proactive approach conveys that such actions will not be tolerated.
The public must support and cooperate with security agencies in their efforts. Reporting suspicious activities and being vigilant can go a long way in ensuring that public properties are protected.
After all, these assets belong to the nation, and their preservation is in everyone’s best interest.
Did You Know?
- The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) is pivotal in safeguarding critical national assets and infrastructure.
- Vandalism of public infrastructure can lead to significant financial losses and disrupt essential services.
- As the nation’s capital, the FCT houses several critical assets, making its protection even more crucial.
- The NSCDC collaborates with other security agencies to ensure a holistic approach to security.
- Public participation and vigilance play a crucial role in complementing the efforts of security agencies.