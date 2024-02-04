FCT Police Chief Orders Crackdown on Unregistered Vehicles

Benneth Igweh, the Commissioner of Police for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has mandated strict enforcement against vehicles lacking number plates or using a single number plate on the roads within the FCT. This directive was issued during a meeting with the FCT Police Command’s management team, leaders of tactical units, and department heads, including Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers, on Saturday.
The move is part of a broader strategy to revamp the FCT’s security framework and enhance its residents’ safety. Igweh emphasized the adoption of intelligence-led and visibility policing, urging officers to conduct regular stop-and-search operations to combat criminal activities. He highlighted the importance of effective community partnerships and declared a zero-tolerance policy towards laxity in duty.
Igweh tasked the tactical unit heads with identifying and targeting black spots and potential kidnappers’ dens, intensifying the fight against criminal elements. He reiterated his commitment to fighting criminality in the FCT and called for public cooperation with the police. Residents were encouraged to report suspicious activities through designated emergency lines and to avoid boarding vehicles from unapproved locations.
Editorial
In the heart of Nigeria’s capital, the recent directive by the FCT Commissioner of Police, Benneth Igweh, to clamp down on vehicles without proper registration marks a significant step towards bolstering security and law enforcement in the Federal Capital Territory. This initiative reflects a proactive approach to addressing the underlying issues that contribute to crime and insecurity, including kidnapping, which has become a pressing concern in the region.
The emphasis on intelligence-led policing and the engagement of community partnerships are pivotal elements in crafting a more secure environment for the residents of the FCT. By focusing on visibility policing and the rigorous enforcement of traffic regulations, the police force demonstrates a commitment to restoring order and safety on the roads, which are often exploited by criminal elements to carry out their activities undetected.
The identification and targeting of black spots and kidnappers’ dens signify a strategic shift towards offensive rather than reactive policing. This approach not only disrupts the operations of criminal networks but also serves as a deterrent to potential offenders. The collaboration between the police and the community is essential in this endeavour, as public vigilance and cooperation play a crucial role in the success of these initiatives.
As we commend the efforts of the FCT Police Command, this initiative must be implemented with the utmost respect for human rights and legal procedures. The fight against crime must be balanced with the protection of civil liberties, ensuring that the pursuit of security does not infringe upon the freedoms of the innocent.
The call to action by CP Igweh is a reminder of the collective responsibility of law enforcement and citizens to maintain peace and security. Through mutual support and cooperation, we can achieve a safer FCT where the rule of law prevails and the rights of all residents are upheld.
Did You Know?
- The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command maintains law and order in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, and its surrounding areas.
- Intelligence-led policing is a model that uses gathered intelligence to guide policing strategies and operations, aiming to prevent crime before it occurs.
- Visibility policing involves strategically deploying police forces in public spaces to deter crime through their presence.
- Community policing is a strategy that fosters a partnership between the police force and the community it serves, encouraging mutual respect and cooperation to solve problems and enhance safety.
- Using unregistered vehicles or vehicles with obscured number plates is a common tactic criminals use to avoid detection and apprehension by law enforcement agencies.