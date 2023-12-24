Gombe Police Clamp Down on Unauthorized Sirens and Fireworks

The Gombe State Police Command has issued a stern warning against the sale of knockouts, fireworks, unauthorized use of sirens, covered number plates, and the removal of motorcycle silencers. This announcement, made in a press statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mahid Abubakar, is part of the command’s intensified security measures to ensure public safety during the Yuletide season.
The Commissioner of Police, Hayatu Usman, emphasized these measures as a proactive approach to deter criminal activities and maintain peace for a smooth celebration across the state. The statement highlighted the importance of public compliance with these restrictions for the safety of all citizens and visitors.
In addition to the ban, the Commissioner has instructed various police officials, including Heads of Departments, Area Commanders, tactical commanders, Mopol commanders, and Divisional Police Officers, to ensure the early deployment of personnel to strategic locations such as worship centres and other public places. The Motor Traffic Division (MTD) is also directed to post traffic officers on major roads to facilitate smooth traffic flow and apprehend traffic offenders.
The Commissioner has stressed the need for synergy among officers and urged collaboration with other security agencies, community leaders, and stakeholders for effective intelligence gathering and crime prevention. He assures the public of the command’s preparedness and commitment to ensuring safety and security during the festive period.
The statement also calls for heightened personal safety and vigilance, urging the public to report suspicious activities and cooperate with the police and other security personnel. The Commissioner of Police further advises parents and guardians to be watchful over their children and wards and urges motorists to drive cautiously.
Editorial
The recent directive by the Gombe State Police Command to ban unauthorized use of sirens, fireworks, and other related activities is a commendable step towards ensuring public safety and order during the festive season. This decision reflects a deep understanding of the potential risks and disturbances these activities can cause, especially in a period marked by heightened public gatherings and celebrations.
The proactive measures taken by the police, including the deployment of personnel to strategic locations and the emphasis on traffic management, demonstrate a well-thought-out strategy to maintain peace and order. It is a clear indication of the police’s commitment to not only enforcing the law but also preventing potential security breaches.
This approach also highlights the importance of community involvement in maintaining public safety. The call for collaboration with other security agencies, community leaders, and stakeholders is a step in the right direction, fostering a sense of collective responsibility. Such partnerships can achieve effective crime prevention and public safety.
The emphasis on personal safety and vigilance is a crucial reminder to the public of their role in ensuring a peaceful festive season. Safety is a shared responsibility, and the public’s cooperation is vital in creating a secure environment.
The Gombe State Police Command’s measures are a testament to their dedication to public safety. It is a model that other states can emulate, ensuring that celebrations do not compromise the well-being and security of the citizens.
Did You Know?
- Gombe State, known as the ‘Jewel in the Savannah’, is renowned for its rich cultural heritage and diverse ethnic groups.
- Fireworks, while prevalent during celebrations, can pose significant risks, including noise pollution and physical injuries.
- The use of unauthorized sirens by civilians is often regulated to prevent misuse and confusion with emergency vehicles.
- Nigeria has diverse traditional festivals, many of which involve unique customs and celebrations.
- The concept of community policing in Nigeria emphasizes the importance of collaboration between the police and the community in maintaining law and order.