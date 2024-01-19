IG Egbetokun Allocates N2bn to Families of Fallen Police Officers

The Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, made a significant gesture on Thursday by presenting cheques totalling N2.08 billion to the families of police officers who lost their lives in active service over the past five years. The presentation, which took place at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, benefited 785 families, marking a substantial effort to support those left behind by the nation’s fallen heroes.
Egbetokun, acknowledging that no monetary value could replace the lives lost, emphasised that the funds, derived from the Group Life Assurance and IGP Family Welfare Scheme, are intended to help alleviate the financial burdens faced by the families of the deceased officers. He expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his administration’s commitment to the welfare of police officers and urged the beneficiaries to use the money wisely.
CSP Lydia Ameh, the Force Insurance Officer, credited the disbursement to the IG’s paternal affection and leadership, which ensured the clearance of pending insurance claims. She highlighted that N2,086,801,144.79 covers insurance policy years from 2015 to 2023, addressing current and past dues.
One of the beneficiaries, Donald Awunah Jnr, son of the late AIG Donald Awunah, a former Force Public Relations Officer, spoke on behalf of the recipients. He expressed profound appreciation to IG Egbetokun for his thoughtful gesture and for prioritising the welfare of the families of the fallen officers.
Editorial
The recent initiative by Inspector-General Olukayode Egbetokun to provide N2.08 billion in financial support to the families of police officers who died in the line of duty is a commendable step in acknowledging the sacrifices made by our law enforcement personnel. This remembrance and support offers financial relief to the bereaved families and sends a powerful message about the value and respect accorded to those who serve our nation.
The gesture goes beyond monetary compensation; it symbolises national gratitude and recognition of the ultimate sacrifice made by these officers. It also reflects a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by the families of those who have lost their lives in the line of duty. This support is crucial in ensuring that the families of our fallen heroes are not left to face their loss alone.
However, while financial assistance is essential, it is equally crucial to focus on preventive measures that can safeguard the lives of our police officers. This includes better training, improved working conditions, and access to adequate resources and support systems. Ensuring the safety and well-being of our officers is paramount, as it protects them and enhances their ability to serve and protect our communities effectively.
In honouring the memory of our fallen officers, we must continue to strive for a society where the safety and welfare of our police force are a top priority. Their dedication and sacrifice in maintaining law and order deserve our utmost respect and support.
Did You Know?
- The Nigeria Police Force is one of the largest in Africa, with over 350,000 officers.
- The Nigerian government has implemented various welfare schemes for police officers, including housing and education support.
- Police officers in Nigeria often work in challenging and high-risk environments, especially in regions affected by insurgency and communal conflicts.
- The Nigerian Police Force has a history dating back to 1820, making it one of the oldest police organisations in West Africa.
- The Force has specialised units, such as the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), that address specific security challenges like armed robbery and kidnapping.