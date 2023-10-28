IG Mandates Immediate Medical Aid for Gunshot Victims, Bypassing Police Reports

The acting Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has issued a directive for the mandatory treatment of gunshot victims, eliminating the need for a police report before medical intervention. This instruction was communicated through an internal police memo, penned by the Force Principal Staff Officer, Olatunji Disu, on October 25, 2023.
The memo was dispatched to various police ranks, including Deputy Inspectors-General of Police, Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, and Commissioners of Police, as well as Commandants of Police Colleges across Ikeja, Kaduna, Oji-River, Maiduguri, and Enugu.
Egbetokun’s directive aligns with the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshot Act 2017, which became effective at the close of 2017. This Act obliges all medical facilities to admit and promptly treat gunshot victims without necessitating a police report. The memo emphasised the importance of public awareness regarding the police’s adherence to this national law.
An accompanying letter from the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, penned by the Minister of State, Olatunji Alausa, highlighted the current low compliance with the Act. Alausa attributed this to a lack of awareness among police officers and the general public, who might fear potential legal repercussions.
Editorial:
The recent directive from the acting Inspector General of Police is a commendable step towards prioritising human life over bureaucratic procedures. At Yohaig NG, we believe that every second counts when it comes to saving lives, especially in emergencies like gunshot incidents. While the directive is in line with the existing law, its enforcement and awareness among the public and medical facilities are crucial.
The police force, medical institutions, and the general public must be on the same page regarding this directive. This will not only save lives but also build trust between the police and the communities they serve. We urge the relevant authorities to ensure widespread awareness of this directive and its implications, ensuring that no gunshot victim is denied timely medical attention due to procedural delays.
Did You Know?
- The Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshot Act was established to ensure that gunshot victims receive immediate medical attention without any legal hindrances.
- Delays in treating gunshot wounds can lead to complications, including infections, loss of limbs, or even death.
- The Nigerian police force has been working on various initiatives to build trust and improve its relationship with the public.
- Gunshot injuries can result from various causes, including accidents, criminal activities, or civil unrest.
- Timely medical intervention can significantly increase the chances of survival and recovery for gunshot victims.